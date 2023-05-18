C.S. Lewis Is Coming To Washington, D.C. In A Dazzling, New Multimedia Theatrical Experience

Max McLean's tour de force performance captures Lewis' magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence and self-deprecating wit to create an onstage experience.

From Fellowship for Performing Arts, the producers of The Screwtape Letters and The Most Reluctant Convert, and starring award-winning actor Max McLean, comes a dazzling, new theatrical experience that will take you Further Up & Further In the heart and mind of C.S. Lewis.

C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In plays at the Klein Theatre June 7-18.

McLean's tour de force performance captures Lewis' magnetic personality, astonishing eloquence and self-deprecating wit to create an onstage experience venturing deep into the soul of one of the most influential thinkers of the past century.

"When Lewis moved from vigorous debunker to believer, it wasn't obvious he would become the most influential Christian writer of the past hundred years," said McLean, who also wrote the script.

So, using Lewis' own words, this multimedia, theatrical event explores what convinced Lewis of the divinity of Christ, why the BBC gave him a huge audience to deliver wartime talks that would become Mere Christianity, how Hitler influenced the writing of The Screwtape Letters, and ow his profound insights on prayer, heaven and the Second Coming of Christ influenced The Chronicles of Narnia.

The award-winning creative team includes Kelly Tighe, set design (National Tour, Cats), John Gromada, original score (Broadway, Tony Nomination, The Trip to Bountiful), Harry Feiner's visual imagery (Off Broadway, Paradise Lost) and Geoffrey Fishburn's lighting (Off Broadway, Martin Luther on Trial), all under the direction of Ken Denison (The Lion King, associate producer).

Visit FPAtheatre.com for additional stops in the C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In, Spring 2023.

Founded by Artistic Director Max McLean, Fellowship for Performing Arts is a New York City-based production company whose mission is to create theatre and film from a Christian worldview to engage a diverse audience. In addition to annual seasons at Theatre Row in New York City, it produces coast-to-coast tours in both major performing arts venues and university theatres. McLean is the 2022 recipient of the C.S. Lewis Foundation Award for Distinguished Lifetime Contributions in Faith and Dramatic Arts.

FPA also produced the hit film THE MOST RELUCTANT CONVERT: The Untold Story of C.S. Lewis, which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, PureFlix and YouTube, as well as to purchase on DVD and Blu-ray. For more information visit FPAtheatre.com.




Recommended For You