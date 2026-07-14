CRAZYSEXYCOOL – THE TLC MUSICAL to Host Childcare Matinee

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Enjoy a matinee performance of CrazySexyCool – The TLC Musical while your children participate in engaging, age-appropriate theater activities led by teaching artists from National Children’s Theatre. Designed for ages 3–12, this special program combines creative play, performance, and hands-on learning.

For ages 3-5: Experienced Teaching Artists guide participants through creative play exercises, a story drama activity, and an art project–all while caregivers enjoy the performance. Participants will receive a nut-free snack. Children must be potty-trained and able to use the bathroom independently. Limited to 12 participants.

For ages 6-12: Participants learn about performance and design fundamentals through engaging theatre games, collaborate with friends on improvised and/or scripted scenes, and create a theatrical design project–all while caregivers enjoy the performance. Participants will receive a nut-free snack. Limited to 20 participants.

TLC blazed a trail and changed the game. The trio stormed the '90s music scene, not only topping the charts—but creating the look, sound, and soul of a generation. With their unforgettable anthems, fly dance moves, and head-turning style, Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins, Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes, and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas defined what it meant to be women in music. The most successful female group of all time, they’ve spent over three decades breaking boundaries and empowering generations. Now their journey comes to the stage with the fresh, new musical CrazySexyCool.

Visionary writer and director, Kwame Kwei-Armah (One Love: The Bob Marley Musical) brings TLC’s (mostly true) story of unshakable sisterhood to the stage, featuring a powerhouse cast, high-octane choreography, and multi-platinum Billboard hits like "Waterfalls," "Creep," "Unpretty," and of course, "No Scrubs." Go beyond the fiery scandals, explosive creative clashes, and harrowin

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Sunday, July 26, 2026

TIME: 2:00 – 4:30PM

Drop-off for enrolled children is 15 minutes before curtain (1:45PM) and pick-up by 15 minutes after the performance.

COST: $35 per child, 20% discount for siblings (Space is limited!)

LOCATION: Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, 1101 6th Street SW Washington, DC 20024

REGISTRATION:

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