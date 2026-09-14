CLUE to Open Selah Theatre Project's The Vivienne L. Jackson Sanctuary

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Selah Theatre Project will christen its new permanent home, The Vivienne L. Jackson Sanctuary for the Arts (VLJ), with a production of the fan-favorite comedic mystery Clue, opening in October 2026.

The production marks a milestone moment for Selah Theatre: after 15 seasons of building community through a "roaming" model, staging productions across borrowed and rented spaces throughout the region, construction delays, the company will raise its curtain for the first time inside a space it can call its own. Located at 302 N. Braddock Street in Winchester in the former First United Methodist Church, VLJ represents the culmination of years of vision, fundraising, and community partnership, and stands as a home not only for Selah Theatre's resident productions, but for the wider Winchester arts community.

Clue was selected as the VLJ opener following a shift in the Season 15 production calendar. Come From Away, originally slated to open the venue, has been moved to May 2027 due to ongoing construction and utility delays. Rather than delay the opening of VLJ itself, Selah Theatre Project's leadership chose to reorder the season, bringing the ensemble comedy Clue forward as the production that will formally welcome audiences into the Sanctuary for the first time.

Based on the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 cult film, Clue invites audiences into a rollicking, fast-paced whodunit full of secret passages, absurd alibis, and a body count that keeps climbing. The production leans into Selah Theatre Project's tradition of bold, community-forward theatre-making, even as it offers a lighter, comedic counterpoint to the company's typically issue-driven programming.

The production also arrives as a quiet tribute to actor Tim Curry, who originated the role of Wadsworth the butler in the 1985 film and died in August 2026 at age 80. For a company opening its first permanent home with this particular story, the timing carries extra weight.

The production features Charley Carfrey as Miss Scarlet, Robert Elson as Colonel Mustard, Joanna Schilling as Mrs. White, Jack Benner as Mr. Green, Paige Ulevich as Mrs. Peacock, Jacob Reed as Professor Plum, Asher Fincham as Wadsworth, Alyssah Rodgers as Yvette, Jasper Simpson as Mr. Boddy, Danielle Juratovac as Cook, Owen Uhry as Cop, and Claire Benner as understudy.

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