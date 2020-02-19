BWW Review: CROWNS at Creative Cauldron

Regina Taylor's Crowns is the story of a young teen from Brooklyn sent to live with her grandmother after the traumatic death of her brother. The more time she spends in South Carolina, the more she learns about herself, her ancestors, and the beautiful art of hat-wearing. Crowns not only draws from old southern traditions within black churches but of generations long before them, passed down through beautiful hymnals and energetic storytelling.

The show itself is a series of small stories and interweaving monologues told by five women to help counsel the downtrodden Yolanda (Kendall Arin Claxton) as she has recently moved down south after the death of her brother. The five women are played by Iyona Blake (Vlema), Kelli Blackwell (Mabel), Cameron Dashiell (Wanda), and TiaJuana Rountree (Mother Shaw) and each represent a different time period for black women. Together these women's lives intertwine through their shared experiences with the ups and downs of life.

The storytelling is made possible through moving, transcendent gospel pieces under the direction of Cedric Lyles and Greg Watkins. The music is one of the most enjoyable parts of the production as each gospel hymn fits the story of the character that is performing it. Selections range from well known Sunday favorites beloved by many, moving spirituals to colorful, stomp your feet worship songs.

Standout performances included, Blackwell (Mabel) as she always managed to catch my eye as a leading ensemble member, she consistently surrendered herself to the story and to her other cast mates. This combined with amazing vocals and terrific comedic timing made her an integral part of the story for me.

Another standout aspect of Crowns at Creative Cauldron is the direction. Kara Tameika Watkins and Ian Anthony Coleman directed the show beautifully in the arena style space of the theatre. I was skeptical at first as the set consisted of just stained glass windows and church pews to create the atmosphere of a church but I was proven wrong as the brilliant direction and staging sincerely created a warm, spiritual atmosphere. So much so that the audience members next to me felt comfortable enough to sing along with the actors to the beautiful gospel songs.

Crowns at Creative Cauldron is a must see show and a timely piece of theatre for Black History Month. It is not only a celebration of African American culture, but an inspirational piece of theatre focused on women uplifting other women. I thoroughly enjoyed the unexpected vibrancy, positivity, and absolute joyfulness of this production. Crowns at Creative Cauldron is the total package for someone looking for an informative, well developed, and laugh out loud, absolute delight of a show!

CROWNS at Creative Cauldron runs through March 8, for ticketing info visit https://www.creativecauldron.org





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories