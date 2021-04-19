BWW Review: CHILDREN OF MEDEA at Constellation Theatre Company

Sue Jin Song in Constellation Theatre Company's production of Children of Medea.

Photo credit: DJ Corey Photography

There are many coming of age stories out there-whether it's books, movies, or theatre. Constellation Theatre's Children of Medea, written and performed by Sue Jin Song, and directed by Allison Arkell Stockman, transcends the usual humdrum of these stories into pure surreal art.

This transformative production begins with Cynthia, a Korean-American teenager, forced to grow up too fast in the wake of her mother's disappearance. She becomes a caretaker for both her father and younger sister, Julianne. Interwoven with Cynthia's reality are dreamlike sequences featuring characters from classic children's books and characters from Greek tragedy.

Song is a live wire, energetically bringing characters to life. She moves from one character to another without hesitation. In a flash, Song transitions from Medea to Cynthia to Julianne. Even though there are no other actors on stage, the dynamics and relationships between each character are visible within each moment.

Photo credit: DJ Corey Photography

Children of Medea doesn't just touch on relationships and dynamics of power. The play reconciles with topics ranging from identity, such as being the child of immigrants, to the transition into adulthood. As Song weaves through the woods, she takes us on a journey to experience Cynthia's emotional turmoil of trying to uphold her image as the good girl to her peers and family.

The woods aren't just a metaphor for Cynthia's journey to adulthood; it also serves the setting. The set, beautifully designed and lighted by A.J. Gruban, is a deep forest highlighted by silvers of pulsing vertical neon lights.

If you are looking for a play to make you feel like you are at the theatre again, Children of Medea shouldn't be missed.

Running Time: 75 minutes with no intermission

Constellation Theatre Company's production of Children of Medea is available via video-on-demand until May 16, 2021. Tickets can be purchased here.