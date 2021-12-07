BWW Interview: Theatre Life with William T. Newman Jr.

William T. Newman Jr.

Today's subject William T. Newman Jr. is currently living his theatre life portraying the esteemed African-American playwright August Wilson in How I Learned What I Learned at WSC Avant Bard. The production marks the company's return to LIVE performances and runs through December 19th at Gunston Arts Center in Theatre Two.

William previously performed at WSC as Preacher Oedipus in The Gospel at Colonus where he was nominated for a Helen Hayes award for Best Musical Ensemble. Other stage credits include the critically acclaimed role of Jack Jefferson in The Great White Hope at Ohio Valley Summer Theatre, Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at 1st Stage Theatre (nominated for a Helen Hayes award for Outstanding Best Dramatic Ensemble), Julius Caesar and The Winter's Tale at Arena Stage and Mosaic Theatre in Fabulation.

His other wide ranging theatre credits include starring roles in Plaza Suite, Ceremonies in Dark Old Men, and Let's Get Sanctified.

On network T.V., William had a recurring role as Hal Johnson on the daytime soap opera Somerset and was seen in the movies Suspect and Lee Daniel's The Butler.

When not performing, William can be found behind the bench as a Circuit Court Judge in VA.

Playing a behemoth of the American theatre like August Wilson takes an actor of enormous talent. William T. Newman Jr. definitely fits that criteria and them some.

Grab a ticket to see How I Learned What I Learned at WSC Avant Bard while you can and see for yourself how William T. Newman Jr. is living his theatre life to the fullest.

At what age did you get interested in performing?

I have been interested in performing since I was about 11 years old. Our 6th grade class was doing A Christmas Carol production and the kid playing Scrooge became ill at the last minute. I happened to know all of his lines and stepped into do his part in the play. It turned out to be a great success and I was bitten by the show business bug.

Did you go to school for theatre?

Yes, while in college I auditioned for and was accepted into the Ohio University Acting Conservatory Program where I received a BFA in acting.

What was your first professional performing job?

My first professional performing job was when I was 16 years old. I was cast to do a series of local TV commercials for the Washington Post. In the commercials I played a newspaper delivery boy.

William T. Newman Jr. in the WSC Avant Bard Production of

How I Learned What I Learned.

Photo by Christopher Banks.

Can you please tell us a little something about How I Learned What I Learned?

This is an autobiographical look at the life and times of August Wilson, one of greatest playwrights. It was originally performed by August himself. The show chronicles his days growing up in Pittsburg Hill District. The play is a journey of his days as a poet, his first jobs, time in jail, his lifelong friends and his encounters with racism. The play charts his journey of self-discovery and what it means to be a black artist in America.

L-R Jason B. McIntosh, William T. Newman Jr. and Michael Anthony Williams

in the 2017 1st Stage production of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Photo by Teresa Castracane Photography.

Is this your first time performing a work of August Wilson?

No, I previously played the role of Cutler in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" at 1st Stage Theatre in Virginia.

William T. Newman Jr. in the WSC Avant Bard Production of

How I Learned What I Learned.

Photo by Christopher Banks.

What do you think might surprise audiences to learn about August Wilson in How I Learned What I Learned?

I believe people will be surprised to see how much August was influenced by the friends and characters he lived and worked with. He took many of the lessons he learned from this diverse group and incorporated them into his plays.

Many performers have day jobs. Yours happens to be a Circuit Court Judge. Were you a performer first before becoming a judge or vice versa?

I was a performer first both in Washington and in New York before deciding to go to law school. I received my JD from Catholic University.

Are there any other roles in August Wilson plays you would like to perform? If yes, please explain your choice or choices.

There are a number of roles in other plays of August Wilson that I would love to play. First, I would love to take on the role of Holloway in Two Trains Running. Holloway is a wise and philosophical man who voices his outrage at injustice. The second character I would love to play is the role of Becker from Jitney. Becker is the owner of the Jitney company who faces both emotional turmoil over his son's return from prison and an economic spiral in response to gentrification.

Special thanks to WSC Avant Bard Producing Partner Megan Behm for her assistance in coordinating this interview.

