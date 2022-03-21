Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE

pixeltracker

Performances of Grace are March 18 to May 14, 2022. 

Mar. 21, 2022  

Packed with an eclectic mix of styles including Jazz, R&B, rousing up-tempos and raise-the-roof ballads, Grace is a new musical examining the little-told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. Creator Nolan Williams, Jr., drew inspiration for Grace after conducting extensive research on Black culinary history, including the pioneers chronicled in W.E.B. DuBois' seminal work The Philadelphia Negro.

Get a first look at Ford's Theatre Society's world premiere of Grace below!

The musical captures a day in the life of the Mintons, a fictional Philadelphia family who gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and deal with the future of their family restaurant in a changing neighborhood. Heartfelt and hopeful, timely and timeless, Grace is the new American musical where, although family comes first, everyone has a seat at the table.

The production features David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Raquel Jennings, Rayshun Lamarr, Jarran Muse, Solomon Parker, Nova Y. Payton, Virginia Woodruff, with understudies LaDonna Burns, Jay Frisby, Duawne Starling and Kai Brittani White.

Performances of Grace are March 18 to May 14, 2022. Tickets are now on sale and range from $22 to $81. Discounts are available for groups, members, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 35. The production is recommended for ages 10 and older.

For more information visit: https://www.fords.org/

Photo credit: André Chung

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE
Nova Y. Payton

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE
Raquel Jennings and Arica Jackson

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE
Rayshun LaMarr

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE
The company of the 2022 Ford's Theatre world-premiere musical Grace

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE

The company of the 2022 Ford's Theatre world-premiere musical Grace

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE

Arica Jackson, Raquel Jennings, Nova Y. Payton, Solomon Parker III and Rayshun LaMarr

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE

Jarran Muse and Rayshun LaMarr

BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE
Virginia Ann Woodruff



Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand