BWW Exclusive: First Look at the World Premiere of GRACE

Packed with an eclectic mix of styles including Jazz, R&B, rousing up-tempos and raise-the-roof ballads, Grace is a new musical examining the little-told history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses. Creator Nolan Williams, Jr., drew inspiration for Grace after conducting extensive research on Black culinary history, including the pioneers chronicled in W.E.B. DuBois' seminal work The Philadelphia Negro.

Get a first look at Ford's Theatre Society's world premiere of Grace below!

The musical captures a day in the life of the Mintons, a fictional Philadelphia family who gather to mourn the loss of their matriarch and deal with the future of their family restaurant in a changing neighborhood. Heartfelt and hopeful, timely and timeless, Grace is the new American musical where, although family comes first, everyone has a seat at the table.

The production features David Hughey, Arica Jackson, Raquel Jennings, Rayshun Lamarr, Jarran Muse, Solomon Parker, Nova Y. Payton, Virginia Woodruff, with understudies LaDonna Burns, Jay Frisby, Duawne Starling and Kai Brittani White.

Performances of Grace are March 18 to May 14, 2022. Tickets are now on sale and range from $22 to $81. Discounts are available for groups, members, senior citizens, military personnel and those younger than age 35. The production is recommended for ages 10 and older.