BEYOND THERAPY to Open at Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory in Manassas

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What happens when therapists need more help than their patients? Actors Theatre at the ARTfactory invites audiences to find out in Christopher Durang's wildly funny dark comedy Beyond Therapy.

Beyond Therapy is a celebrated 1981 farcical comedy by American playwright Christopher Durang that follows two lonely New Yorkers, Prudence (Serena Tovar Otis) and Bruce (Brendan Banner), who search for love and stability through personal ads. Encouraged by their therapists, Charlotte (Nhea Durousseau) and Stuart (Timothy King), the pair find that what began as a simple attempt to find companionship quickly spirals into a series of hilarious misunderstandings and encounters, all while it becomes increasingly clear that the therapists may be even more dysfunctional than their patients.

Filled with eccentric characters, including Bruce's live-in boyfriend Bob (Shea Irvin), disastrous dates, and emotional baggage, the play offers a hilarious look at love, loneliness, and the struggle to connect in an increasingly complicated world. Even though Beyond Therapy was written decades ago, the story is surprisingly relatable to today, proving that awkward relationships, mixed signals, and questionable advice never go out of style.

While the comedy is delightfully over-the-top, Beyond Therapy is a smart and surprisingly heartfelt exploration of the universal desire to be understood and accepted. Audiences might even recognize a little of themselves in the chaos.

Beyond Therapy is directed by David Johnson, and performances will be held at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas on July 24, 25, 31, and August 1 at 7:30 PM and on July 26 and August 2 at 2:00PM.

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