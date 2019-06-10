BE MORE CHILL Comes To Monumental Theatre Company

The viral hit musical Be More Chill, with a book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, will play July 11 through 29, 2019, at Monumental Theatre Company. Be More Chill follows nerdy loner Jeremy, played by Ben Ribler, who ingests a supercomputer called a "SQUIP" in order to become cool and popular. Jeremy's best friend Michael will be played by Christian Montgomery. His love interest, Christine, will be played by Monumental newcomer Jyline Carranza. The "SQUIP" will be played by Caroline Dubberly.

Be More Chill is directed by Izzy Smelkinson with Music Direction by Marika Countouris. "We're really trying to dig deep and get to the heart of the musical," said Smelkinson, "While at first glance it seems like Jeremy is the only one searching for how to fit in, in truth, every character is struggling to find out how to accept themselves as they really are, not who they wish to be."

In addition to mounting the first professional production of the show in the D.C. metro area, Monumental Theatre Company will also be employing an all-female design team. "It's unique and exciting to have a production team made up of only women. Our amazing cast and crew make Be More Chill a must-see production this summer," said Monumental Managing Director Beth Amann.

"We're thrilled to be the first professional company to tackle this show in the DMV," added Co-Artistic Director Michael Windsor, "The success of the Broadway production has given this musical a larger audience, and we can't wait to share it with our community."

Rounding out the ensemble: Nigel Rowe as Rich, Jonathan Helwig as Jake, Allison Bradbury as Jenna, Geocel Batista as Brooke, Molly Rumberger as Chloe, and Derrick Truby as Mr. Reyes/Mr. Heere. Kaeli Patchen, Ben Simon, Alice Squeglia, and Chris Gleason will understudy.

Be More Chill runs from July 11 through July 29, 2019, at the at the Ainslie Arts Center on the campus of Episcopal High School- located at 3900 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22304. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.monumentaltheatre.org/be-more-chill.html.





