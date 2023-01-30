BALANCHINE! To Celebrate Famed Choreographer At The Kennedy Center, February 22-26

The Washington Ballet presents "Balanchine!" a celebratory retrospect of George Balanchine's timeless choreography that helped shape and define ballet in the 20th century - for six shows in the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, February 22-26, 2023.

The program features four ballets that showcase the incredible range of Balanchine the choreographer; from early works that laid the foundation to what became the gold standard for neo-classical ballet.

Concerto Barocco performed by a corps de ballet of eight dancers and two soloists that personify the violins in Johann Sebastian Bach's 'Concerto for Two Violins', reveal the syncopation and vitality of the score. With no plot, no subject matter or story line this signature work serves to underscore Balanchine's understanding of the intense and relevant relationship between dancers and the music.

The music for Tchaikovsky Pas de Deux was intended for the ballet Swan Lake but was never incorporated into the musical score. In 1953 it was discovered in the Bolshoi Theater archives. Balanchine was granted permission to use it for his own choreography. Only eight minutes long, it is a moment in dance history that will stir, inspire, and excite the audience. It is timeless, beautiful and the essence of classical ballet.

Inspired by the score by Igor Stravinsky, Balanchine created Apollo, in 1928 at the age of 24. With costumes updated by Coco Chanel in 1929, the mythical story features the Greek God 'Apollo' and his three muses, 'Calliope' (Muse of Poetry), 'Polyhymnia' (Muse of Mime), and 'Terpsichore' (Muse of Dance). The second collaboration between Balanchine and Stravinsky, Apollo marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership between these two great artists.

Last on the program, Theme and Variations is one of Balanchine's most important works and a tribute to Tchaikovsky's immeasurable impact on classical ballet. It opens with a central theme with ensuing variations, including the virtuoso solos, a grand pas de deux and an exuberant polonaise to showcase the entire cast in the finale.

"This program reveals a handful of jewels in the crown of Balanchine's masterworks that cover an expansive range in his choreographic career," said Artistic Director, Julie Kent. "It is a fascinating process of discovery for our dancers and a thrill to see the music of Tchaikovsky, Bach and Stravinsky come to life. This is a dream program celebrating the genius and beauty that Mr. Balanchine brought to our art form."

The Washington Ballet Orchestra, under the direction of Charles Barker will accompany all performances.

For additional information, please visit our website: washingtonballet.org



Performance dates and times:

Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:00 pm

Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8:00 pm

Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00pm and 8:00pm

Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00pm

The Washington Ballet (TWB) was originally founded as The Washington School of Ballet in 1944 by legendary ballet pioneer Mary Day and incorporated as a professional company in 1976. The Washington Ballet is one of the pre-eminent ballet organizations in the United States. TWB built an international reputation presenting bold works by choreographers from around the world, including Choo San Goh, Christopher Wheeldon, Mark Morris, Twyla Tharp, Hans van Manen and Jiří Kylián, as well as neoclassical masterworks and fresh staging of 19th century classics. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Julie Kent, TWB continues to serve its three-part mission: ensuring excellence in its professional performance company; growing the next generation of dancers through its Washington School of Ballet; and serving the community in which it resides through robust community engagement programs.