Arena Stage Creates Masks for Children's National Hospital

Arena Stage is stepping up to provide relief during the current health crisis. Their costume shop is currently sewing face masks from home that are being donated to the Children's National Hospital. Fabric and materials were delivered to each stitcher and members of the shop are sewing from Silver Spring to Mount Vernon.

Designers and other colleagues are volunteering, and these masks will be used to assist all medical professionals at the hospital.

Over 600 masks were delivered this past Monday and the hope is to create over a 1000.

As previously announced, because of the ongoing developments resulting from the virus (COVID-19) and the national move to cancel group gatherings per the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and District of Columbia Health Authorities, Arena Stage has suspended all remaining performances for its 2019/20 Season, as well as select special events and community engagement programs.

For more information visit: arenastage.org.





