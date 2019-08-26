Arena Stage Announces Cast and Creative Team Announced for RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater announces the full company for the world premiere of Sharyn Rothstein's (By the Water, USA Network's "Suits") timely tale about one man's fierce battle to reclaim his right to privacy. Filled with secrets, lies and political backstabbing, Right to be Forgotten centers around a young man's mistake that haunts him online a decade later. Desperate for a normal life, he goes to extraordinary lengths to cut himself off from his past. In a time when everyone has their own version of the truth and their own way of spreading it, who decides which truths get buried and which live forever online? Directed by Deputy Artistic Director Seema Sueko, Right to be Forgotten runs October 11 - November 10, 2019 in the Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle.

"Sharyn Rothstein has written a complex and profound story that asks how human emotions like love, second chances and forgiveness can co-exist with technology, which is inhuman and inhumane," shares Sueko. "It's a thrilling sci-fi of sorts that breaks open the consequence of 25 years of the public web and this "parallel world" we've created on the Internet. We looked for actors who are artistically agile with great range and I am so pleased to announce this cast."

Making their return to Arena Stage, John Austin (Arena's Kleptocracy) portrays Derril Lark, a young man fighting to erase his past from the Internet, and Guadalupe Campos (Arena's Native Gardens) plays Eve Selinsky.

Making their Arena Stage debuts are Melody Butiu (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago) as Marta Lee, Rachel Felstein (Taffety Punk's Antigonick) as Annie Zahirovic, Shubhangi Kuchibhotla (Constellation Theatre's White Snake) as Sarita Imari and Edward O'Blenis (Red Bull Theater's The White Devil) as Alvaro Santos.

"Right to be Forgotten is a play about what happens when our humanity clashes with our technology. The play asks the question: who should control memory on the Internet? It's a play I wrote because I had more questions than answers, and I hope everyone who sees the show will leave with a different opinion about the characters and their choices," explains Rothstein. "I couldn't be more thrilled that the play is having its premiere at Arena Stage, in the heart of where these questions about technology and regulations are being most hotly debated right now."

In addition to Sueko, the creative team includes Set Designer Paige Hathaway, Costume Designer Ivania Stack, Lighting Designer Adam Honoré, Sound Designer Andre Pluess, Projection Designer Shawn Duan, Dialect and Vocal Coach Zach Campion, Dramaturg Jocelyn Clarke and Stage Manager Kurt Hall.

Tickets for Right to be Forgotten are $40-95, subject to change and based on availability, plus applicable fees. For information on savings programs such as pay-your-age tickets, student discounts, Southwest Nights and hero's discounts, visit arenastage.org/tickets/savings-programs/.

Tickets may be purchased online at arenastage.org by phone at 202-488-3300 or at the Sales Office at 1101 Sixth Street, SW, D.C.





