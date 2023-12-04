American Alliance For Theatre & Education to Host Inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction

AATE is launching its inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction Fundraiser. Leading up to the holidays and the time of giving, AATE is auctioning off a number of fun and unique items from show tickets to priceless theater memorabilia to raise money for the organization. The auction and bidding is available from December 1 through December 15 online here: https://www.32auctions.com/AATE?r=1&t=all

All proceeds from the auction will go to continuing and supporting AATE's work transforming young people and communities through the theatre arts. The items available for online bidding are great gifts for the holidays and a wonderful way to support AATE's crucial work. The auction features various items ranging in value from $25 to upwards of $600, including:

Exclusive audition taping with Dan Micciche, a seasoned Broadway music director, performer and vocal coach

Ruthie Ann Miles, Josh Grobon, and Anna Leigh Ashford signed memorabilia

Two tickets to the Broadway production "Doubt"

Two tickets to Something's Afoot at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA

Two tickets to an opening night at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

Relaxation experience for two at Aire Ancient Baths in New York or Chicago

Before the end of 2023, AATE is working to raise $5,000 to support its work in accessibility and inclusion by supporting scholarship programs for programming in 2024. In addition, the AATE Board has pledged to match the donations, which, in short, will automatically double contributions to the organization.

More information and access to the auction can be found here: https://www.32auctions.com/AATE?r=1&t=all. Donations to AATE's year-end fundraiser can be made here: https://www.classy.org/campaign/what-a-year-for-theatre-and-education-2023/c526313

American Alliance for Theatre & Education

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), among the most recognized arts education organizations, works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists, and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.