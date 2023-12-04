American Alliance For Theatre & Education to Host Inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction

The auction and bidding is available from December 1 through December 15 online.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Photo 1 Exclusive: Watch Teal Wicks Sing 'Back to Before' in RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: BALLET WEST: THE NUTCRACKER at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: BALLET WEST: THE NUTCRACKER at Kennedy Center
Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Review: Young Artists of America Present SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

American Alliance For Theatre & Education to Host Inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction AATE is launching its inaugural Pre-Holiday Auction Fundraiser. Leading up to the holidays and the time of giving, AATE is auctioning off a number of fun and unique items from show tickets to priceless theater memorabilia to raise money for the organization. The auction and bidding is available from December 1 through December 15 online here: https://www.32auctions.com/AATE?r=1&t=all

All proceeds from the auction will go to continuing and supporting AATE's work transforming young people and communities through the theatre arts. The items available for online bidding are great gifts for the holidays and a wonderful way to support AATE's crucial work. The auction features various items ranging in value from $25 to upwards of $600, including:

  • Exclusive audition taping with Dan Micciche, a seasoned Broadway music director, performer and vocal coach

  • Ruthie Ann Miles, Josh Grobon, and Anna Leigh Ashford signed memorabilia

  • Two tickets to the Broadway production "Doubt"

  • Two tickets to Something's Afoot at 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA

  • Two tickets to an opening night at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C.

  • Relaxation experience for two at Aire Ancient Baths in New York or Chicago

Before the end of 2023, AATE is working to raise $5,000 to support its work in accessibility and inclusion by supporting scholarship programs for programming in 2024. In addition, the AATE Board has pledged to match the donations, which, in short, will automatically double contributions to the organization.

More information and access to the auction can be found here: https://www.32auctions.com/AATE?r=1&t=all. Donations to AATE's year-end fundraiser can be made here: https://www.classy.org/campaign/what-a-year-for-theatre-and-education-2023/c526313

American Alliance for Theatre & Education

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), among the most recognized arts education organizations, works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists, and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: AN IRISH CAROL at Keegan Theatre Photo
Review: AN IRISH CAROL at Keegan Theatre

What did our critic think of AN IRISH CAROL at Keegan Theatre?

2
Dance/USA Highlights Its Round Two Artist Fellows Photo
Dance/USA Highlights Its Round Two Artist Fellows

Dance/USA highlights its Round Two Artist Fellows, featuring a diverse group of artists at the intersection of social and embodied practices. Meet the talented individuals shaping the future of dance and movement-based art for social change.

3
Review: DORRANCE DANCE: NUTCRACKER SUITE at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: DORRANCE DANCE: NUTCRACKER SUITE at Kennedy Center

The New York City based tap ensemble Dorrance Dance roared into Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre this past weekend with their take on Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite as arranged by Billy Strayhorn. For those of you not familiar with this recording, do yourself a favor and look it up. You have not lived until you have heard “Waltz of the Flowers”, or in this case, “Floreodores” played with a swinging horn section. Trust me on this one

4
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Olney Theatre Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Olney Theatre

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS at Olney Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
Eileen Ivers in Washington, DC Eileen Ivers
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/17-3/17)
An Unbuilt Life in Washington, DC An Unbuilt Life
Washington Stage Guild at Undercroft Theatre (4/11-5/05)
Mexodus in Washington, DC Mexodus
Atlas Performing Arts Center (5/16-6/09)
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason in Washington, DC Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Isata Kanneh-Mason
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (1/28-1/28)
Stephanie J. Block in Washington, DC Stephanie J. Block
The Barns at Wolf Trap (2/09-2/10)
Swept Away in Washington, DC Swept Away
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (11/25-12/30)
A Delicate Ship in Washington, DC A Delicate Ship
4615 Theatre Company (12/06-12/23)
PHILADANCO! in Washington, DC PHILADANCO!
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/15-3/15)
The Peking Acrobats in Washington, DC The Peking Acrobats
Center for the Arts at George Mason University (3/10-3/10)
MJ in Washington, DC MJ
The National Theatre (8/13-9/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You