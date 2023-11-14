American Alliance For Theatre & Education to Bring Leaders Of Color Institute Back for Fourth Year

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards

AATE is excited to be bringing the Leaders of Color Institute (LOCI) back for its fourth year. The LOCI is a space for artists, teachers, arts professionals, administrators, and anyone who wants to learn from and interact with leaders in the field. This dedicated space only for people of color will provide professional development opportunities that include peer exchange, artistic vision, and leadership skill development. The day of learning will take place virtually Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 11am to 6pm ET.

The LOCI will provide an opportunity for attendees to learn from and interact with leaders in the field. Attendees will also have the opportunity to share works, successes, and challenges and make new connections with potential collaborators. The LOCI will help shape the next generation of the arts to better reflect the communities' present.

The day of learning will include:

  • Opening and closing conversations with attendees;

  • A presentation on transformation in community - a place for possibilities - presented by Laurie Woolery from Public Works and Miguel Rodriguez from Albany Park Theater Project;

  • An interactive presentation about the concept and tools of solidarity economy with Seema Sueko; and

  • A spirited conversation about combating censorship and book bans in theatre by, for, and about youth.

In conjunction, AATE LOCI is now accepting applications for the Leaders of Color Mentorship program. The goal of the program is to create a cohort of mentors and mentees that will support each other professionally as well as mentor/mentee teams that will develop and present a workshop at AATE's Conference. The program is year-long and is managed virtually, so all those interested are encouraged to apply.

More information about AATE's 2023 LOCI and mentorship program and registration to attend can be found here.

American Alliance for Theatre & Education

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), among the most recognized arts education organizations, works to ensure that every young person experiences quality theatre arts in their lives provided by proficient, talented artists, and educators. AATE is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Through its membership of theatre artists, inservice and pre-service teachers, professors, directors, scholars and playwrights, AATE serves more than a million students in 48 U.S. states and 19 countries worldwide.

Recommended For You