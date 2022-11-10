Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

American Alliance For Theatre And Education Hosts 3rd Annual Leaders Of Color Institute

AATE's signature leadership development program for emerging BIPOC professionals in theatre education will be held virtually December 2nd-3rd, 2022.

Nov. 10, 2022  

American Alliance For Theatre And Education Hosts 3rd Annual Leaders Of Color Institute

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), a nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and practitioners, will host the Leaders of Color Institute as a space for BIPOC/GM to learn and innovate within the field.

The virtual institute by people of color for people of color features two days of workshops, keynote panels, as well as the opportunity to build a relationship with a mentor or mentee. This year's theme is "Cultivating Spaces for Leaders of Color in Educational and 'Professional' Theatre Settings".

Opening the LOCI at 7p ET on Friday is a keynote panel conversation with Dr. Daphnie Sicre (Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA) and José Casas (University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI). Dr. Sicre and Casas will discuss the nuance of being a faculty member of color within a higher education institution.

"This year we are excited to have such incredible keynote presenters, which is continuing our trend of providing direct access to incredible lumineers in the field," says Alexis Truitt, Executive Director of AATE. "I look forward to this event every year because of the knowledge and connections that are taken away from our two days together."

Saturday, December 3rd will consist of two workshops, a closing keynote with Dawn M. Simmons (Stage Source/Front Porch Boston) and Idris Goodwin (Seattle Children's Theatre), and even a virtual brunch. The NYU Steinhardt Program in Educational Theatre is again sponsoring the institute, as they did for the 2021 iteration of LOCI.

Registration prices reflect a tiered pay-what-you-can model, something that AATE has pioneered as a membership organization dedicated to accessibility. Tier 1 registration begins at $100, Tier 2 at $125, and Tier 3 at $150.

Once registered, participants will be able to sign up for the LOCI Mentorship Program. The LOCI Mentorship Program is a year-long cohort of mentees (emerging careers or career changers) and mentors (those who have been identified as having exceptional experience in the field) that will support each other professionally through a 1-on-1 connection. Mentor/Mentee pairs will also develop a workshop that they will present at the AATE annual conference next Summer in Seattle, Washington.

The deadline to apply for the LOCI Mentorship Program is November 21st, 2022. Find out more information at AATE.com/LOCI.



Music Icon Carl Craig Brings DETROIT LOVE to Washington DC Photo
Music Icon Carl Craig Brings DETROIT LOVE to Washington DC
With the success of this past February’s Detroit Love blowout, Flash DC is proud to continue their alliance with Carl Craig’s ‘Detroit Love’ series to bring Motor City’s finest talent to Washington DC for a one-off, very exclusive event on Saturday, November 19. 
Faith Evans and Eric Benét Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy Center Photo
Faith Evans and Eric Benét Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy Center
Club Quarantine will come offline again for this special once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, life, and love. Grammy Award®–winning artist Faith Evans and singer-songwriter Eric Benét join the lineup.
Memorial Celebration for Max Woodward to Take Place at the Kennedy Center This Month Photo
Memorial Celebration for Max Woodward to Take Place at the Kennedy Center This Month
A salute to Max Woodward will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Monday November 21, 2022 at 3:00PM. Woodward, who went to work at Kennedy Center the week it opened and retired after forty-five years as Vice-President of Theater Programming, died on October 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROL Photo
Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROL
The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2022 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 12th year, playing December 15-31, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Music Icon Carl Craig Brings DETROIT LOVE to Washington DCMusic Icon Carl Craig Brings DETROIT LOVE to Washington DC
November 11, 2022

With the success of this past February’s Detroit Love blowout, Flash DC is proud to continue their alliance with Carl Craig’s ‘Detroit Love’ series to bring Motor City’s finest talent to Washington DC for a one-off, very exclusive event on Saturday, November 19. 
Faith Evans and Eric Benét Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy CenterFaith Evans and Eric Benét Join CLUB QUARANTINE LIVE Lineup at the Kennedy Center
November 11, 2022

Club Quarantine will come offline again for this special once-in-a-lifetime celebration of music, life, and love. Grammy Award®–winning artist Faith Evans and singer-songwriter Eric Benét join the lineup.
Memorial Celebration for Max Woodward to Take Place at the Kennedy Center This MonthMemorial Celebration for Max Woodward to Take Place at the Kennedy Center This Month
November 11, 2022

A salute to Max Woodward will take place at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Monday November 21, 2022 at 3:00PM. Woodward, who went to work at Kennedy Center the week it opened and retired after forty-five years as Vice-President of Theater Programming, died on October 14, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
American Alliance For Theatre And Education Hosts 3rd Annual Leaders Of Color InstituteAmerican Alliance For Theatre And Education Hosts 3rd Annual Leaders Of Color Institute
November 10, 2022

The American Alliance for Theatre and Education (AATE), a nonprofit organization that serves youth theatre education artists, scholars, and practitioners, will host the Leaders of Color Institute as a space for BIPOC/GM to learn and innovate within the field.
Keegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROLKeegan Theatre Announces Cast and Team of AN IRISH CAROL
November 10, 2022

The Keegan Theatre has announced the 2022 cast and team of Matthew J. Keenan's AN IRISH CAROL, Keegan's own holiday tradition returning for its 12th year, playing December 15-31, 2022.