AMERICAN IDIOT, SYLVIA, and More Set For Keegan Theatre's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Keegan Theatre has announced its 30th Anniversary Season, beginning performances in August. The 2026-2027 lineup features both new works and fan favorites from a range of storytelling styles — from small-cast comedies to large-scale musicals, from heart-warming classics to gripping dramas. The 8 productions include 2 World Premieres and a DC Premiere, as well as the return of our annual holiday production, a mainstage comedy for both public audiences and DC public school students, and the return of a 2016 smash hit musical, back by popular demand and re-imagined to speak directly to a new generation.

“The lineup for our 30th season is representative of where Keegan has been and where we are going,” explains Keegan Artistic Director, Susan Marie Rhea. “As always, it was carefully curated with our audiences in mind and with an eye to the future of theater and the issues of today. It's an exciting, diverse season, and we can't wait to share these productions with our community.”

Keegan's 30th Anniversary Season will also feature several partnerships with local non-profits in connection with mainstage productions. These partnerships have been forged to deepen Keegan's connection to the local community and to support other organizations who are doing vital work in Washington DC and beyond.

“Keegan has a rich history of not only presenting exceptional theater that entertains, inspires, and challenges,” Rhea continues, “but also of providing a welcoming community hub for artists and audience members to connect and thrive. This year, we are extending our efforts to include local non-profits and advocacy groups, working to lift their work and our art to build a stronger, more connected community together. We are grateful to these partners and we look forward to working closely with them throughout this celebratory season of theater at Keegan.”

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

August 15-September 6, 2026

by Rajiv Joseph

In the heartfelt and surprisingly funny GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES by Rajiv Joseph, two kindred spirits find their way back to each other across a lifetime of scraped knees, broken bones, and beautifully imperfect moments. Beneath the play's sharp wit and darkly comic edge lies a tender story of love, resilience, and the quiet ways we hold on to one another. With humor that sparkles and a connection that feels achingly real, this production invites audiences to laugh, swoon, and recognize the fragile, extraordinary bonds that shape us all.

A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY

September 11-13, 2026

by Duane Richards II

A BEAUTIFUL BLUE MORNING SKY is a world premiere song cycle receiving a concert performance at Keegan on the weekend of the 25th anniversary of 9/11. A chamber piece written to be an emotional re-telling of the day – no politics or conspiracies, just musical stories, vignettes, and personal moments in chronological order – it brings all the human dimensions of this shared event to bright life.

Proceeds from this event will benefit Northern Virginia Family Services, a local organization that was responsible for managing the 9/11 Pentagon attack's primary long-term response plan, providing trauma recovery services to survivors of the attack and offering general care to those affected in the DMV.

HUNDRED DAYS

October 10-November 15, 2026

book by The Bengsons & Sarah Gancher

music & lyrics by The Bengsons

HUNDRED DAYS is an uncensored, exhilarating, and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With anthemic folk-punk music, HUNDRED DAYS explores a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have?

2018 Lucille Lortel & Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Musical

AN IRISH CAROL

December 5-27, 2026

by Matthew J. Keenan

An original work by Keegan favorite Matthew J. Keenan, AN IRISH CAROL is an homage to Dickens' classic – told as only the Irish can. This comic and touching play, set in a modern Dublin pub, follows one evening in the life of David, a wealthy pub owner who has lost touch with his own humanity in the interest of self-protection and material success. But on this Christmas Eve – challenged by a voice from the past, provoked by those in the present, and faced with the reality of a lonely future – David's life may change forever.

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]

January 30-February 28, 2027

by Adam Long, Daniel Singer & Jess Winfield

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] was one of London's most popular comedies – and now takes the Keegan stage!

This production will be produced as both a mainstage production for public audiences and a field trip experience in partnership with DC public schools, with support from Keegan PLAY-RAH-KA, Keegan's brand for young people and families.

THE BELIEVERS

March 27-April 18, 2027

a new play by Audrey Cefaly

In a divided America, two families meet at the fault line between what we know and what we choose to believe: a single father devoted to conspiracy, raising a teenage climate activist who sees the world with unflinching precision, crosses paths with an evangelical widow and her fiercely intelligent, faithless son. As their lives entwine, love sparks – then strains – under the weight of grief, ideology, and longing. Darkly comic and deeply human, THE BELIEVERS is a portrait of people reaching for certainty in an uncertain world – and the risky, necessary act of choosing each other anyway.

Commissioned by Keegan's Boiler Room Series initiative for new works.

SYLVIA

May 8-June 6, 2027

by A.R. Gurney

Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after twenty-two years of child-raising in the suburbs. Greg's career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate's career as a public-school English teacher is beginning to offer her more opportunities. When Greg finds a dog named “Sylvia” at the park – or did she find him? – and brings her home, it becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. As relationships become complicated and the marriage is put in serious jeopardy, this play shows the value of compromise – and perhaps the true meaning of companionship.

SYLVIA will be produced in partnership with City Dogs & City Kitties Rescue and Brandywine Valley SPCA, with dog adoptions hosted at Keegan throughout the run.

AMERICAN IDIOT

July 3-August 8, 2027

music by Green Day

lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong

book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer

Back by popular demand — and louder, sharper, and more urgent than ever — Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT returns after its sold-out 2016 run to speak directly to a new generation. This electrifying two-time Tony Award-winning musical channels the raw energy of punk rock into a story of young people searching for meaning in a world that feels increasingly chaotic, divided, and uncertain. With a pulse-pounding score and a fierce, contemporary edge, AMERICAN IDIOT captures the frustration, hope, and defiance of today's youth — reminding us that even in the noise, there is power in raising your voice.

Don't Miss a Washington, DC News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows