1st Stage Opens Season 12 With Regional Premiere Of TRYING

The regional premier of this two-hander explores the author's real experience working for Francis Biddle at his home in Washington, DC from 1967-1968. Judge Biddle, Former Attorney General of the United States under Franklin Roosevelt and Chief Judge of the American Military Tribunal at Nuremberg is notoriously hard on his staff as he tries to cement his legacy. Can the old, Philadelphia aristocrat and his young, Canadian assistant bridge the generational divide and come to understand one another in this "comic and touching" play (The New York Times)?

The 1st Stage production of Trying by Joanna McClelland Glass features Scott Sedar (returning following his performance in Floyd Collins) and Amanda Forstrom (returning following her performance in The Farnsworth Invention). 1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy directs the production.

The design team includes: scenic design by Kathryn Kawecki, costume design by Moyenda Kulemeka, lighting design by William K. D'Eugenio, sound design and original composition by Ethan Balis, and props design by Caroline Osterneck.

Trying will run at 1st Stage from September 19 through October 20 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Editors: Press performances are Saturday, September 21 at 8pm and Sunday, September 22 at 2pm. Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststagetysons.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $42. Senior (65+) tickets are $39. Student and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

Trying is the first production in 1st Stage's 12th Season. Following Trying will be Airness by Chelsea Marcantel directed by Christina A. Coakley (December 5-29, 2019) presented as a co-production with Keegan Theatre, The Royale by Marco Ramirez directed by Paige Hernandez (January 30- February 23, 2020) presented as a co-production with Olney Theatre Center, A New Brain by William Finn and James Lapine directed by Kathryn Chase Bryer (March 26- April 19, 2020), and The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan directed by Alex Levy (May 7-June 7, 2020). The 4th Annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance featuring nationally celebrated solo performers will run from July 16-26, 2020.







Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You