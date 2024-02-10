17th Annual PLAY IN A DAY to Be Held in March

The performance will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8pm at Imagination Stage.

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Brandon Uranowitz and More in Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TI Photo 1 Photos: Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center
Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK. Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to 'South Wales Borderers' from Signature Theatre's PRIVATE Photo 3 Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at t Photo 4 Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Neil Patrick Harris-Directed TICK, TICK... BOOM! at the Kennedy Center

17th Annual PLAY IN A DAY to Be Held in March

Six professional Washington, D.C. area theatre companies will write, direct, rehearse and perform original plays based on similar themes in only 24 hours. The plays will be presented at the 17th annual Play In A Day, a one-of-a-kind event produced by the Bethesda Urban Partnership and Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8pm at Imagination Stage, located at 4908 Auburn Avenue in downtown Bethesda.

Play In A Day kicks off on Friday evening, March 1st when playwrights and directors come together to receive their assigned themes and props. Playwrights then work through the night to create their ten-minute masterpieces. As the sun comes up, rehearsals begin as teams of directors and actors prepare anxiously to make the 8pm performance deadline on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Participating theatre companies include: Adventure Theatre MTC (Glen Echo, MD); Flying V (Bethesda, MD); Imagination Stage (Bethesda, MD); The Keegan Theatre (Washington, D.C.); Olney Theatre (Olney, MD) and We Happy Few (Washington, D.C.).

General admission tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at the button below. Remaining tickets will be sold at the door beginning at 7pm. Paid parking is available next door in the Auburn Avenue/Del Ray Avenue public garage.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the theatre companies that are selected for Best Writing, Best Direction and Best Acting/Ensemble,

From award-winning theatre to independent films, downtown Bethesda's Arts & Entertainment District is filled with inspiring artists and art venues. The Bethesda Arts & Entertainment District is managed by the Bethesda Urban Partnership, Inc., and is the producer of The Trawick Prize: Bethesda Contemporary Art Awards, Bethesda Painting Awards, Bethesda Fine Arts Festival, "Paint the Town" and Bethesda Film Fest.




RELATED STORIES - Washington, DC

1
Review: THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE at Washington Stage Guild Photo
Review: THE VICTORIAN LADIES' DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE at Washington Stage Guild

There's murder and mayhem afoot at Washington Stage Guild (and a fair amount of mirth, too) in the area premier of Patricia Milton's The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective, a fun and lighthearted addition to the whodunnit genre with a decidedly feminist twist.

2
Virginia Repertory Theatre Launches National Search for Managing Director Photo
Virginia Repertory Theatre Launches National Search for Managing Director

Virginia Repertory Theatre is launching a national search led by Arts Consulting Group to find the organization’s next Managing Director. 

3
BGR!FEST to Return to the Kennedy Center With BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up Photo
BGR!FEST to Return to the Kennedy Center With BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up

BGR!FEST is set to the Kennedy Center with the BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up. BGR!FEST is an immersive experience, celebrating and recognizing the exceptional cultural contributions of Black women artists, thought leaders, and creatives.

4
Cast and Creatives Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Fords Theatre Photo
Cast and Creatives Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ford's Theatre

Ford’s Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team of its production of Little Shop of Horrors. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You

17th Annual PLAY IN A DAY to Be Held in March17th Annual PLAY IN A DAY to Be Held in March
Virginia Repertory Theatre Launches National Search for Managing DirectorVirginia Repertory Theatre Launches National Search for Managing Director
BGR!FEST to Return to the Kennedy Center With BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop UpBGR!FEST to Return to the Kennedy Center With BLACK GIRLS ROCK! Pop Up
Cast and Creatives Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ford's TheatreCast and Creatives Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ford's Theatre

Videos

Get A First Look At Arena Stage's MINDPLAY Video
Get A First Look At Arena Stage's MINDPLAY
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J Video
New Trailer For THIS MUCH I KNOW at Theatre J
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre Video
Watch Nova Y. Payton Sing 'I Say A Little Prayer' from THAT'S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR at Signature Theatre
View all Videos

Washington, DC SHOWS
The Palacios Sisters in Washington, DC The Palacios Sisters
GALA Hispanic Theatre (2/01-2/25)Tracker
Next To Normal in Washington, DC Next To Normal
Round House Theatre (1/24-2/25)Tracker
Migraaaaants, or there's too many of us on this damn boat! in Washington, DC Migraaaaants, or there's too many of us on this damn boat!
ExPats Theatre (3/16-4/07)Tracker
Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC Unknown Soldier
Kreeger Theater at Arena Stage (3/29-5/24)
Tempestuous Elements  in Washington, DC Tempestuous Elements 
Arena Stage (2/16-3/17)
National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine in Washington, DC National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine
Hylton Performing Arts Center (2/25-2/25)
National Theatre Live - Romeo & Juliet in Washington, DC National Theatre Live - Romeo & Juliet
STC's Klein Theatre (2/02-2/18)
J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band) in Washington, DC J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
Alma Ensemble in Washington, DC Alma Ensemble
Hylton Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/19)
Peter Pan in Washington, DC Peter Pan
National Theatre (4/09-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You