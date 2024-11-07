Willem Lange to Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY at Lost Nation Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Famed & beloved Yankee storyteller Willem Lange is back once again - Live and On Stage (and livestreamed) at Lost Nation Theater performing his reading of "A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story" by Charles Dickens. Lange uses the cutting of the novel Dickens himself used when performing the tale.



Emmy-winner Lange’s tradition of reading Dickens’ Christmas Carol began in 1975. He always performs to benefit “The Haven” in the Upper Valley. In addition to Lange donating his fee to The Haven, LNT will donate a percentage of its proceeds to Just Basics Food Pantry and Good Samaritan.

The performance will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3pm. The performance runs approximately 65 minutes without an intermission.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are encouraged. (Seating may be slightly reduced to allow for more patron spacing). LNT’s State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible



