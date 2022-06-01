Weston Theater Company Announces Artists For WALKER FARM MUSIC: SUMMER EDITION 

Weston Theater Company announces the artists for their summer concert series at Walker Farm in Weston. Walker Farm Music is a "Pick-Your-Price" event, letting you choose the ticket value that makes the most sense for you.

On Saturday, June 11, Pete Bernhard, of country-rockers The Devil Makes Three, will kick off the 4-part music series with his stripped-down solo act that fuses folk, vintage Americana, and a far more traditional template of music. Opening support for the evening is by special guest and rising star Mary-Elaine Jenkins, whom Glide Magazine says is "standing righteously above other young pretenders" and whose sound combines manifold influences with a distinctly southern sensibility. www.petebernhard.com | www.maryelainejenkins.com

The second event in the series is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, and features Weston audience favorite, Kat Wright. Along with Kat, Bob Wagner (guitar) and Josh Weinstein (bass) lean into their trio formation, showcasing their folky/rootsy selves, all stripped down, a triangulation of their strengths, their bareness, their imperfect humanness, their voices, their ferocious tenderness, their love of songs and singing and story. www.katwright.com

Saturday, August 27 will see the return of The Suitcase Junket to Weston. Matt Lorenz's vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound, and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires; Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage. What parts five players would perform; he performs alone. www.thesuitcasejunket.com

Saturday, September 3 concludes the series with Rich Hinman vs Adam Levy. Individually, the members of this instrumental quartet have played with Sara Bareilles, Norah Jones, Amos Lee, k.d. lang, Rosanne Cash, Jim Lauderdale, Allen Toussaint, and other venerable artists. As a collective unit, they play soul music without words, country music without hats, and blues music without regrets. www.richhinmanvsadamlevy.bandcamp.com

All performances will be at 7:00 PM at Walker Farm (705 Main St, Weston, VT 05161). Walker Farm Music is a "Pick-Your-Price" event, letting you determine the price option that makes the most sense to you while supporting live performance and creating opportunities for others to attend. Pick Your Price: $25 / $45 / $60 All Tickets - General Admission

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at westontheater.org.