Weston Theater Company 2022 'Pick-Your-Price' Subscriptions Available

Weston Theater Company has announced their 86th season and subscriptions are now available for purchase in an exciting new format. Subscribing has never been simpler or more affordable: One Subscription. Three Shows. Pick-Your-Price.

Weston believes that theater should be accessible to all who wish to attend and subscriptions provide a wonderful way to experience a diverse variety of shows at the theater that you love.

Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert says: "Our suggested subscription price is $165, which means you are paying $55 per ticket per show. While this is a significant savings on our single ticket price, we know that it may be affordable for some and prohibitive for others. If you need to pay less, please choose that option--we sincerely appreciate everyone who joins Weston's family of subscribers! If you can afford to pay more for your subscription, please do. You will be helping to create opportunities for others to attend while supporting the artists and staff who make Weston such a wonderful theater."

There are three pricing options to choose from: "Actual" which is $84 per ticket or $252 per subscription; "Standard" which is $55 per ticket or $165 per subscription; and "Supporting" which is $39 per ticket or $117 per subscription. All dates, seats, and perks are available regardless of subscription choice.

Each subscription includes one ticket to Marry Me A Little (July 6 - July 30), Hair (July 20 - August 13), and Steel Magnolias (August 18 - September 4). Ticket add-ons are also available to subscribers for the fall production of Woody Sez: The Life and Music of Woody Guthrie (September 28 - October 23), Walker Farm Music concerts (June 11, August 20, August 27, and September 3), and The Late-Night Cabaret (immediately following performances on July 28 - 29 and August 11 - 12).

By joining Weston's community of subscribers, you get the best seats, early access to additional show tickets and special events, waived ticket exchange fees, and discounted pricing for you and your guests. To ensure you get your choice of dates and seats, become a subscriber before single tickets go on sale May 23rd. Find more information and subscribe at westontheater.org or by contacting the box office at tickets@westontheater.org or (802) 824-5288.