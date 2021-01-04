Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Presents POSTCARD PLAYS

Postcard Plays is the final installment in Weston's 2020 Reimagined Season. With this collection, we set out to produce a unique theatrical work connected to the history and landscape of our home state. Ten theatre writers with ties to Vermont were commissioned to create new work in the spirit of a postcard. Inspired by the picture of a place and time, and limited by space, the resulting pieces are surprising, funny, and moving explorations of story and form.

Weston believes that the voice of the author is central to shaping our cultural conversations locally and nationally. When we nurture new writing, we nurture new points of view and foster deeper connections within our community and beyond. As we come to the close of our 2020 Reimagined Season, we celebrate the artists who deepen our understanding of the world we live in and who inspire us to imagine the world as it might someday be.

Learn more and explore at https://www.postcardplays.com/.