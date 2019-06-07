Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces Cast Of THE FANTASTICKS

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces the cast for their upcoming production of THE FANTASTICKS (June 20 July 13 | Weston Playhouse), Tues Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.

Actors from New York to California invite the audience to use their imagination to create a world of moonlight, magic, and memory. Reconnect with Weston alumni Tom Aulino as Mortimer (ANYTHING GOES, HAIRSPRAY; ON THE TOWN on Broadway); Julie Benko as Luisa (OUR TOWN, ONCE; national tours of LES MISERABLES & SPRING AWAKENING); David Bonanno as Hucklebee (FUN HOME, MAMMA MIA; original Broadway cast of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA; Chicago cast of RAGTIME); Geoffrey Wade as Henry (MAN OF LA MANCHA; with Tom Hanks in HENRY IV at Shakespeare Center LA; TRANSLATIONS and AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER on Broadway, numerous television appearances); and former Young Company member Megumi Nakamura as the Mute (ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, WEST SIDE STORY; recent graduate of University of Michigan's Musical Theater Department).

Joining the Weston family for the first time are Francisco Gonz lez as Matt (World Premiere THE MOLLYHOUSE and SISTER ACT at NYU Tisch; performances at Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Eugene O'Neill Theater, and the National Opera Center); Wayne Pretlow as Bell (THE CIVIL WAR and A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway, television includes BLUE BLOODS, MADAM SECRETARY, HOUSE OF CARDS, LAW & ORDER); and Devin Ilaw as El Gallo (Thuy in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of MISS SAIGON; LES MISERABLES on Broadway).

I'm delighted to work with this unbelievably talented and diverse company of actors to bring this sweet and exciting production to life, says Executive Artistic Director and Director of THE FANTASTICKS, Susanna Gellert. The energy and heart that they are bringing to this story of love and family is truly inspiring.

A charming and funny fable, THE FANTASTICKS tells the story of a boy, a girl, their two fathers, and the wall that keeps them apart. Reality collides with romance as the young couple falls in love, grows apart, and finds their way back to each other after the September rains.

THE FANTASTICKS plays at The Weston Playhouse (12 Park Street, Weston, VT).





