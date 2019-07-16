Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces Cast For Rodgers And Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Weston Playhouse Theatre Company announces the cast for its fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! (July 18 - August 10 | Weston Playhouse), Tues - Sat 7:30pm; Wed & Sat 2:00pm; Sun 3:00pm.



On a beautiful morning in 1906, a group of intrepid pioneers are setting out to forge a new community and young women and men are setting out to chart their futures. When OKLAHOMA! opened on Broadway it promptly revolutionized the American musical. Its stunning music, heartfelt storytelling, and richly poetic lyrics awakened audiences to a revelatory vision of America. This production celebrates Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!, a musical written for America today.

Says director Reginald L. Douglas: "OKLAHOMA! celebrates the thrill of pursuing dreams, love, and legacy that uniquely unites us all as Americans. Featuring a wonderfully diverse cast of actors and musicians, our production of the classic musical re-imagines what the fabric of a community can look, sound, and feel like with vigor, ingenuity, and an abundance of joy! Get ready for the best block party ever!"

This invigorating production is the OKLAHOMA! you know and love told by today's America. The show brings many new faces to the Weston stage. Community pillar Aunt Eller is played by Inga Ballard (National Tour: RAGTIME; ; TV: POWER, LAW & ORDER CI, ALL MY CHILDREN, 30 ROCK); peddler Ali Hakim is played by Billy Cohen (National Tour: SOUL DOCTOR; Regional: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, ONCE, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET); Dream Laurey is brought to life by dancer Sarah Fischer (HAVANA!, HAPPY HOUR PROHIBITION: THE MUSICAL); Cord Elam is played by Peter Hughes (National Tour: A CHORUS LINE; Regional: THE PRODUCERS, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES, FOLLIES); sweet but simple Will is played by Dan Lusardi; the independent Laurey is played by Mia Pinero (Regional: WEST SIDE STORY, MY FAIR LADY, IN THE HEIGHTS); flirtatious and gullible Ado Annie is played by CoCo Smith (THE BOOK OF MORMON Broadway, Tour, and with the original cast in Australia); mysterious Jud is played by Philip Stoddard (P.Y.G., DAMSELS, THE ROMEO+JULIET PROJECT, BRIGADOON, DON GIOVANNI); Dream Curly is danced by Sir Brock Warren (New York: PERSONALITY, PARADISE SQUARE, THE HARDER THEY COME, RADIO CITY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR); and the confident cowboy Curly is played by Davon Williams (GREY GARDENS, PORGY AND BESS, DREAMGIRLS, TITUS ANDRONICUS, NAKED DRAGON).

Weston audiences will recognize Munson Hicks (Carnes, a rancher) from OUR TOWN, THE MUSIC MAN, MAN OF LA MANCHA, A FUNNY THING...FORUM, and countless other productions at Weston and on Broadway; as well as the Weston Playhouse Young Company members from THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH and the Cabaret.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! plays at Weston Playhouse (12 Park Street, Weston, VT). Adult tickets range from $45-69. Discounts available for students. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!; experience an evening with one of country music's most celebrated stars, ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE; the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; and Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theatre, INDECENT.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact that the performing arts makes on its community.





