Weston Playhouse Theatre Company Announces Annual Weston Gala

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company will host its annual Weston Gala fundraiser on July 27, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm. This not-to-be-missed event will be in the company's new theatre at Walker Farm and themed around the company's summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!

Sumptuous farm-to-table fare will be prepared by MKT: Weston, featuring fine barbecued meats and fresh local vegetables paired with specialty cocktails. Sparkling entertainment by artists from the company's 83rd Season will complement the evening's festivities. Live and silent auctions will provide opportunities to win exciting vacations in the south of France, the US Virgin Islands, Telluride, St. Lucia, and Maine; as well as beautiful work by local artisans and unique experiences such as glassblowing with Vermont-based, world-renowned designer Robert duGrenier or a private dinner with chef Rogan Lechthaler of Downtown Grocery.

The Weston Gala raises much-needed funds for season productions as well as year-round education programs, concerts, and new works. Each $200 ticket includes dinner, drinks, dessert, dancing, and entertainment and a $100 tax-deductible donation to the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company.

A small number of Weston Gala tickets remain, however there are also tickets are available for an exclusive dessert and dance concert featuring Jefferson McDonald (Jerry Lee Lewis) from last summer's blockbuster, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. Tickets for this concert are $50 and include drinks, dancing, and sweet treats. (Tickets to the full Weston Gala already include the dessert and dance concert.) Don your cowboy boots and diamond studs and join us for a fun evening in support of the theatre you love!

The non-profit Weston Playhouse Theatre Company is supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Vermont Arts Council, and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the importance of the performing arts.

Tickets to the Weston Gala and to additional shows and events are available online at westonplayhouse.org and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288.





