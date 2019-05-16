Weston Playhouse Presents THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH

Weston Playhouse Theatre's Young Company presents a family-friendly adventurous tale based on the beloved children's book, THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH (June 13 - June 30 | Walker Farm), Tues - Sun 4:00pm; June 14/15 & June 22/23 at 1:00pm.

Says Weston Artistic Associate and Young Company Advisor, Rachel Liff: "We are so excited to welcome families to this production of THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH. The story allows all of us to discover the joy in learning and encourages children to let their imagination run wild as the 2019 Young Company brings these characters to life."

Emerging artists from professional actor training programs around the country come together to form Weston Playhouse Theatre's Young Company. Actors in this selective program will Raise the Curtain on the 83rd Season with their performance of THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH. Protagonist Milo is completely, terribly, and persistently bored. Not even his favorite toys can capture his attention for more than a moment. All hope seems lost until a mysterious tollbooth appears in his bedroom. Suddenly, he is transported to the Land of Wisdom, where life is anything but boring.



THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH features: Dominic Dorset (BFA - University of Michigan), Jazley Genovese (BFA - Pace University), Daelynn Jorif (BFA - University of Michigan), Grace Martini (BFA), Sammi Messina (BFA - CAP21 Conservatory), Bella Muller (BFA), Ben Senneff (BFA - Baldwin Wallace University), Alexander Tan (BFA - Boston Conservatory at Berklee).

Direction is by Piper Goodeve (former Director of Education/Artistic Associate at Weston, member of inaugural Young Company, MFA - Brown University/Trinity Rep).

THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH plays at Walker Farm (705 Main Street, Weston, VT), $20 for Adults & $10 for Children. $30 Adult "Premium" tickets available, as well. Prices do not include taxes or fees.

Following THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH, the curtain officially raises on the 2019 season with the world's longest running musical, THE FANTASTICKS; an ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness, I AND YOU; a fresh take on the inimitable masterpiece, Rodgers and Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA!; an evening with one of country music's most celebrated stars, Always...Patsy Cline; the famed, thought-provoking drama, Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?; and Paula Vogel's Tony-award-winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater, INDECENT.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available online and by calling the Weston Box Office at 802-824-5288 beginning May 1st. Gift certificates can be purchased online at westonplayhouse.org.





