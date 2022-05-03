West End Director Brings SAUCY JACK AND THE SPACE VIXENS To Burlington

Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens, featuring book and lyrics by Charlotte Mann and Michael Fidler and music by Jonathan Croose and Robin Forrest, is set to play ArtsRiot, Burlington, June 2- 4. Buy tickets here

This outrageous and completely immersive musical has had three runs in London's West End and dozens of productions across the globe since its acclaimed premiere at the Edinburgh Festival in 1995. Original creators, now living in Vermont, have reprised the show in a lavish new production at iconic Burlington venue, ArtsRiot, which will close its doors for five days in order to mount this full-scale musical.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/bp03FtPll-U

Set in a futuristic cabaret bar called Saucy Jack's, the audience is fully immersed in the wild and whacky world of the show. It's not just set in a night club... it is a night club, with local cabaret stars providing pre-show entertainment. (Get there early to bag a table!) The audience gets to drink, dance and interact with the colorful and zany characters throughout the evening as the story unfolds around them in aisles, on the bar or even in their laps. "It's basically a futuristic, musical version of Cheers, set in a cabaret bar in outer space!" (Michael Fidler). Central to the action are The Space Vixens, a trio of inter-stellar super-fashion crime fighters, who land on planet, Frottage 3, ready to sing, dance and save the day by the Power of Disco!

The production is directed by creator and West End director, Michael Fidler, with VT native, Christopher Ziter, reprising his original role of down-trodden waitress, Booby Shevalle, from the original Edinburgh Festival production. They combine with some of Burlington's best theatrical performers to create a not-to-be-missed cocktail of West End pedigree and hand-picked, local talent. Saucy Jack and the Space Vixens was one of the first musicals to portray a non-binary character on a West End stage and it celebrates individual freedom in a big way. "That's ultimately what being a Space Vixen is - someone who believes in themselves and dances like no one's watching." (Michael Fidler).

Everyone involved is giving their time for free so entry can be priced as low as possible and as many people as possible are able to attend this outstanding production. "We all need something to celebrate right now and we are extremely grateful to ArtsRiot for making this incredible event possible." (Michael Fidler)