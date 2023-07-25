Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center.
POPULAR
Walloomsac River Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night- Abridged" directed by Lauren Biasi, Sunday August 6th at 7pm, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.
Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" tells the tale of a ship wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love.
The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia's upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.
Cast:
DUKE ORSINO: Brian Barney
OLIVIA: Gretchen Sausville
VIOLA: Lauren Biasi
SEBASTIAN: Vincent Tatro
ANTONIO: Emma Jansch
CURIO: Phoenix Madison
MALVOLIO: David Dubov
SIR TOBY BELCH: Drew Davidson
SIR ANDREW AGUECHEEK: Tyler Stowe
MARIA: Stephanie Phelan
VALENTINE: Isabel Mazzola
FESTE: Danny Townsend
CAPTAIN/FABIANO: Brian Griffin
This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets: $10 at the door or at Click Here.
Videos
|Fuddy Meers
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (8/25-8/27)
|Her Name Means Memory
Livinig Room Theatre (7/26-8/06)
|Ordinary Days
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (10/20-10/22)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You