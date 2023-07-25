Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

Walloomsac River Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night- Abridged" directed by Lauren Biasi, Sunday August 6th at 7pm, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" tells the tale of a ship wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love.

The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia's upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.

Cast:

DUKE ORSINO: Brian Barney

OLIVIA: Gretchen Sausville

VIOLA: Lauren Biasi

SEBASTIAN: Vincent Tatro

ANTONIO: Emma Jansch

CURIO: Phoenix Madison

MALVOLIO: David Dubov

SIR TOBY BELCH: Drew Davidson

SIR ANDREW AGUECHEEK: Tyler Stowe

MARIA: Stephanie Phelan

VALENTINE: Isabel Mazzola

FESTE: Danny Townsend

CAPTAIN/FABIANO: Brian Griffin

This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets: $10 at the door or at Click Here.