Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
The Cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Weston Theater Company to Unite for Live-Strea Photo 4 The Cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Weston Theater Company to Unite for Live-Stream Flood Relief Event

Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

Walloomsac River Theatre Company Presents Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT- ABRIDGED

Walloomsac River Theatre Company is presenting Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night- Abridged" directed by Lauren Biasi, Sunday August 6th at 7pm, performed at Bennington's Monument Arts and Cultural Center, located at 44 Gypsy Lane in Bennington, VT 05201.

Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" tells the tale of a ship wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love.

The nearby households of Olivia and Orsino are overrun with passion. Even Olivia's upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible.

Cast:

DUKE ORSINO: Brian Barney

OLIVIA: Gretchen Sausville

VIOLA: Lauren Biasi

SEBASTIAN: Vincent Tatro

ANTONIO: Emma Jansch

CURIO: Phoenix Madison

MALVOLIO: David Dubov

SIR TOBY BELCH: Drew Davidson

SIR ANDREW AGUECHEEK: Tyler Stowe

MARIA: Stephanie Phelan

VALENTINE: Isabel Mazzola

FESTE: Danny Townsend

CAPTAIN/FABIANO: Brian Griffin

This one-night only performance is a fundraiser for Walloomsac River Theatre Company and Monument Arts & Cultural Center. Tickets: $10 at the door or at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Award-Winning Composer and Lyricist Shaina Taub to Lead Masterclass at Northern Stage in A Photo
Award-Winning Composer and Lyricist Shaina Taub to Lead Masterclass at Northern Stage in August

On Sunday, August 6 at 1pm, Vermont native Shaina Taub will return to the Green Mountain State to lead a masterclass and songwriting workshop with students in Northern Stage's Summer Musical Theater Intensive production of TWELFTH NIGHT, for which she wrote music and lyrics.

2
The Cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Weston Theater Company to Unite for Live-Strea Photo
The Cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at Weston Theater Company to Unite for Live-Stream Flood Relief Event

Join the cast of Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story as they come together for a live-stream flood relief event, raising funds to support the Weston Theater Company. Be a part of the rebuilding efforts and enjoy a night of music and generosity.

3
MATILDA JR. Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month Photo
MATILDA JR. Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

Rebellion is nigh in Matilda Jr., a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination! This story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires will have audiences rooting for the 'revolting children' who are out to teach the grown-ups a lesson.

4
Lost Nation Theater to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning This Month Photo
Lost Nation Theater to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning This Month

Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater will present THE ADDAMS FAMILY, the musical by Andrew Lippa, based on the comic strip, TV series, and movies. The show runs Wednesdays- Sundays, July 20–August 6 at LNT's wheelchair-accessible home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Go Behind the Scenes of BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike Video
Picketers Sing LES MISÉRABLES Amid WGA & SAG-AFTRA Strike
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fuddy Meers
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Her Name Means Memory
Livinig Room Theatre (7/26-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ordinary Days
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (10/20-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You