WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Open at Lost Nation Theater

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What the Constitution Means to Me will be presented by Lost Naton Theater for two weekends only: Wednesdays-Sundays, October 1–October 11 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking and intergenerational play – inspired by her own life-story, breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans.

15-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions. In this hilarious and hopeful play, she resurrects her teenage self, tracing the relationship between four generations of her family and the founding document that shaped their lives. It offers a uniquely human look at our civic roots and celebrates the enduring spirit of democracy. With wit and heartfelt storytelling, the play encourages us to look at what we might need to do better.

Jennifer Sassaman directs the show for LNT and wants us all to ask “what is our role in America's ongoing story.” She admits she first connected with the play because it felt like “a suit of armor – something to put on to do battle with the forces that harm women, something that names the truths our country often hides.” Sassaman also says:

“What I love about this extraordinary play is that it pairs these hard truths with humor, joy, and genuine hope. The play is often laugh‑out‑loud funny, and that levity becomes a kind of buoyancy, allowing audiences to face the difficult moments without being overwhelmed. The humor doesn't erase the pain; it makes the journey bearable, human, and surprisingly uplifting.

Lost Nation Theater brings together a creative ensemble from across Vermont to join Sassaman.

Kianna Bromley (director of LNT's Into the Woods) takes on the role of Heidi. Onstage with her is noted musical director & actor Michael Halloran; and our student debater Josephine Taylor (making her LNT debut). Creating the world they inhabit are designers John Paul Devlin (set), Cora Fauser (costumes), Charlotte Seelig (lighting) and Andrew Vachon (sound). Bailey Johnston stage manages, and all are supported by LNT Artistic Directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan.

Kianna Bromley shares: "Playing Heidi in What the Constitution Means to Me is an honor of a lifetime. She is brilliant and she crafted a piece of theater that serves a very real purpose in our society. I am a more educated citizen just for having had the opportunity to learn these lines and do the research associated with its content. I connect deeply with her humor, her anger, and her ability to understand the hard realities of human nature while never doubting that we can rise above them."

Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent exclaimed after the first read-through: “I am So Glad we are doing this show!”

The play explores themes of constitutional rights, gender equality, and the personal impact of historical documents on contemporary life. It also offers audiences chances to participate: laugh, boo, hiss, applaud and choose who wins the debate!

“I want people to see this show not only to enjoy our acting or designs, but to engage in meaningful conversation and activate our very real power as people. Please come. Please vote. Please fight for our democracy. Thank you." – Kianna

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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