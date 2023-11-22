Vermont Trombone Choir Debuts at the Vergennes Opera House

Call them big, call them brassy, you can even call them loud, and they will consider it a compliment. We are talking about the Vermont Trombone Choir, a fourteen-member group with a connection to and deep love of the trombone. This group of musicians, from 20 to 86 years old, are making their performance debut at the Vergennes Opera House on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm.

The group plays together simply as a way to enjoy the trombone and to be together sharing music, but once founder Robert Wigness, Professor Emeritus at UVM, heard about the Vergennes Opera House All Access Project, he offered up the group as a way to help raise funds.

“It is incredibly important to support these historic performance venues in Vermont and to make it easy for everyone to be able to access them equally,” said Wigness. “We are delighted to donate our talent to this cause and so pleased we can all be together to share our music with the greater Vergennes community.”

The musicians come from all over Vermont and nearby New York state. Several are music teachers, one is still a student, and others had Professor Wigness as their teacher at some point.

Performers include Matt Avery, Aram Barsumian, Apurv Bhardwaj, Don Brown, Irene Choi, Bryce Doherty, Mei Endo, Tim Foley, Dale Long, Marty McCrae, Jesse Metzler, Tim Sessions, Randy Wheeler and founder Robert Wigness.

“We are so appreciative of their generosity and collective talent for our All Access Project,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “This historic theater was made to accommodate music like this, and we can’t wait to hear their sound fill the giant hall.”

Tickets may be purchased online at VergennesOperaHouse.org or at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger. Doors open at 1:30pm with the show starting at 2pm. General seating.



