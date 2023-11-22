Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Vermont Trombone Choir Debuts at the Vergennes Opera House

The performance is on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows L Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Between the Willows Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Monty Python's SPAMALOT to Open at Vermont Repertory Theatre in 2024 Photo 3 Monty Python's SPAMALOT to Open at Vermont Repertory Theatre in 2024
The Shelburne Players to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at the Historic Shelburne To Photo 4 The Shelburne Players to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION at the Historic Shelburne Town Hall

Vermont Trombone Choir Debuts at the Vergennes Opera House

Call them big, call them brassy, you can even call them loud, and they will consider it a compliment. We are talking about the Vermont Trombone Choir, a fourteen-member group with a connection to and deep love of the trombone. This group of musicians, from 20 to 86 years old, are making their performance debut at the Vergennes Opera House on Sunday, December 3 at 2pm.

The group plays together simply as a way to enjoy the trombone and to be together sharing music, but once founder Robert Wigness, Professor Emeritus at UVM, heard about the Vergennes Opera House All Access Project, he offered up the group as a way to help raise funds.

“It is incredibly important to support these historic performance venues in Vermont and to make it easy for everyone to be able to access them equally,” said Wigness. “We are delighted to donate our talent to this cause and so pleased we can all be together to share our music with the greater Vergennes community.”

The musicians come from all over Vermont and nearby New York state. Several are music teachers, one is still a student, and others had Professor Wigness as their teacher at some point.

Performers include Matt Avery, Aram Barsumian, Apurv Bhardwaj, Don Brown, Irene Choi, Bryce Doherty, Mei Endo, Tim Foley, Dale Long, Marty McCrae, Jesse Metzler, Tim Sessions, Randy Wheeler and founder Robert Wigness.

“We are so appreciative of their generosity and collective talent for our All Access Project,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “This historic theater was made to accommodate music like this, and we can’t wait to hear their sound fill the giant hall.”

Tickets may be purchased online at VergennesOperaHouse.org or at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students 18 and younger.  Doors open at 1:30pm with the show starting at 2pm. General seating.


This show is made possible by the generosity of the following Season Sponsors: Realtor® Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and in Memory of Garry Simpson.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Grammy Nominated Mihali To Play Town Hall Theater On New Years Eve Photo
Grammy Nominated Mihali To Play Town Hall Theater On New Year's Eve

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Town Hall Theater with a performance by Grammy nominated artist Mihali. Don't miss this exciting event!

2
Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, and Friends Will Play the Town Hall Theater Photo
Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, and Friends Will Play the Town Hall Theater

On Friday, December 22 at 7pm, Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater presents Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont’s most beloved songbirds, for their 10th annual holiday show.

3
The Youth Opera Company Of OCM Will Serenade Vermont Audiences With a Program of Songs and Photo
The Youth Opera Company Of OCM Will Serenade Vermont Audiences With a Program of Songs and Opera in Spanish

The Opera Company of Middlebury's (OCM) Youth Opera Company (YOC) will present its first program as a merged organization at the end of this month.

4
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
Bob Alper Comedian in Vermont Bob Alper Comedian
Monument Arts & Cultural Center (12/03-12/03)
The Tempest in Vermont The Tempest
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Main St Landing) (2/29-3/02)
WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show in Vermont WRTC's 2nd Annual Holiday Variety Show
Second Congregational Church, UCC (12/09-12/09)
TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading in Vermont TWO FOR CHRISTMAS - A Staged Reading
Lost Nation Theater (12/13-12/14)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Vermont The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
“A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange. in Vermont “A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story” performed by Willem Lange.
Lost Nation Theater (12/19-12/19)
Spamalot in Vermont Spamalot
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Isham Barn Theatre) (6/25-6/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You