Vermont Shakespeare Festival Brings Shakespeare To You

Close to 70 performances have been booked and delivered over the past three months.

Shakespeare To You, a free program developed by Vermont Shakespeare Festival to respond to the crisis of isolation and social distancing around the world, has reported that over the past three months close to 70 performances have been booked and delivered! These 2-3-minute performances were sent to families, friends, and neighbors, via front yard delivery, Zoom or telephone. It turns out that spreading joy and connection through the medium of live theater is a service people yearn for! We have proved that there is a Shakespeare speech or sonnet for almost any occasion; after 400 years the words and ideas are still powerful and full of meaning in today's world.

As we approach Fall in Vermont, we know that soon the weather will turn colder, and a front yard performance could become difficult. To avoid missing this unique experience, contact VSF to book a performance of Shakespeare To You, and send a birthday wish, celebrate an anniversary, or say hello to a friend who is experiencing isolation due to the pandemic. Think of it as a live telegram! Front-yard deliveries are contact-free and follow all physical distancing precautions. Zoom or telephone performances can be sent to any location; we have a booking next month from an English professor in India who is excited to bring Shakespeare To You to her class!

VSF was forced to postpone its production of The Merry Wives of Windsor to summer 2021. Until the time when VSF can safely offer the shared experience of a live theatrical production with an audience, with patrons and their picnics in beautiful outdoor summer season locations, we offer this free program to make connections and keep theatre alive.

For more information, or to order a Shakespeare To You performance, please visit our website, www.vermontshakespeare.org, and click on Shakespeare on his skateboard!

