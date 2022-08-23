Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Hall Theater & Project Y Theatre Presents YOGA WITH JILLIAN

A play by Lia Romeo, starring Michole Biancosino, directed by Andrew W. Smith.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Town Hall Theater & Project Y Theatre Presents YOGA WITH JILLIAN

On Saturday, September 10, Town Hall Theater and Project Y Theatre Present Yoga with Jillian. In this immersive play, yoga teacher Jillian plans to take the audience through an amazing, incredible, fantastic, one hour yoga journey. But the past couple years have been tough, am I right? As Jillian tries to teach again in our changed world, the shiny, happy yoga teacher attempts to keep the class, and herself, from completely imploding.


Audiences - feel free to bring your mat or watch from your seat! Yoga is encouraged but never required. We promise you've never seen a play like this before.

Yoga With Jillian played at Pittsburgh City Theatre as part of Momentum Festival 2022. The show will tour with upcoming dates in New York City in June 2023.

Yoga With Jillian is written by Lia Romeo, a playwriting fellow at the Juilliard School. She was the winner of City Theatre's National Short Playwriting Award, and has been a nominee or a finalist for the Heideman Award, the L. Arnold Weissberger Award, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, the Kesselring Prize, and the Steinberg Award.

Michole Biancosino is an Assistant Professor of Theatre at Middlebury College, and the
Co-Founding Artistic Director of Project Y Theatre, a company that has launched world premieres in NYC, regionally, and internationally. She co-produces NYC's Women in Theatre Festival, now heading into its 8th year. During COVID, she co-created a hybrid streaming theatre: Tiny Barn Theatre.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Town Hall Theater's season and to perform in my hometown of
Middlebury before Yoga With Jillian heads to New York City and overseas in the summer,"
Biancosino said.

THT Executive Director Lisa Mitchell experienced the initial production of Yoga With Jillian at
Biancosino's Tiny Barn Theatre in the summer of 2021. "As a yoga novice, I relished the opportunity to participate in this humorous and powerful play via a yoga mat. Jillian's attraction to wellness and struggle for perfection unspools in a timely and poignant narrative. Don't miss this unique show!"

Tickets are available at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802.392.9222. Immersive yoga spaces are limited to the first 16 registrants. Seats available for everyone else. This production is supported, in part, by a grant from the Vermont Arts Council.





