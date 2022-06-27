Town Hall Theater Presents WHY? A Live Interactive Talk With Llamas And Lunch

Do you want to know why goats have square eyes? Why pigs' tails are curly? Or why horses sleep standing up?

The creators of the internationally popular kids podcast But Why, from Vermont Public, have the answers! On Sunday, July 10 at 11am, join Jane Lindholm and Melody Bodette on a barnyard romp at But Why: Live! Kids in the audience will learn about all kinds of farm animals as they get to choose which questions get picked. They'll even learn some really fowl language! (Adults, don't worry--we promise you'll approve.)

The Vermont Book Shop will be on hand selling books from the creators of the popular podcast But Why. Pick up offerings from the new illustrated nonfiction series for kids answering all their most curious questions! Featuring tons of sidebars, illustrations, and real questions from real kids, these books will keep young readers engaged and entertained as they dive into the pages. Book 1, Are Llamas Ticklish?, uncovers the most curious features of various farm animals and helps kids understand the world of agriculture. And Book 2, Do Fish Breathe Underwater, explores the science and mysteries of the deep blue sea!

Bonus! Join us after the show for lunch. Pratt's Store will be in the alley next to THT. Jane and Melody will be signing their new book. And Northern Vermont Llama Company will be there with llamas!

Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. $10/all ages. Food, beverages, and books available for purchase.