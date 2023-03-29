Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'

On Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the film Boom & Whoa - The Making of a Community Within a Community by The Yellow House Community.

Yellow House Community celebrates the idea of interdependence - that individuals can

depend on and support one another as they strive to be their healthiest, happiest selves.

Residents and staff dedicate time to caring for themselves, each other, their home, and their community while developing skills and pursuing meaningful vocation, interests and

relationships. Founded in 2019 by two families planning for the future of their adult children with special needs, YHC has become an opportunity to design a future for these young adults, and others in the community, that is full of love, joy, and purpose and that extends beyond what families can offer in their homes and after they are no longer alive.

Come together, learn more and watch a short film about this wonderful

organization in your own backyard. Movie stars will walk the red carpet at 5:45, screenings of the film will occur at 6:00 & 6:30. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome!