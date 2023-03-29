Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'

The event is on Thursday, April 6th at 5:30.

Mar. 29, 2023 Â 
Town Hall Theater Presents 'The Making of a Community Within a Community'

On Thursday, April 6 at 5:30pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the film Boom & Whoa - The Making of a Community Within a Community by The Yellow House Community.

Yellow House Community celebrates the idea of interdependence - that individuals can
depend on and support one another as they strive to be their healthiest, happiest selves.
Residents and staff dedicate time to caring for themselves, each other, their home, and their community while developing skills and pursuing meaningful vocation, interests and
relationships. Founded in 2019 by two families planning for the future of their adult children with special needs, YHC has become an opportunity to design a future for these young adults, and others in the community, that is full of love, joy, and purpose and that extends beyond what families can offer in their homes and after they are no longer alive.

Come together, learn more and watch a short film about this wonderful
organization in your own backyard. Movie stars will walk the red carpet at 5:45, screenings of the film will occur at 6:00 & 6:30. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome!



H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant Photo
H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson Awarded 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant
The Lincoln Center honored H+H Principal Flutist Emi Ferguson with a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant. Presented annually to up to five instrumentalists or ensembles, the prestigious award recognizes American musicians who have great potential for solo careers.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Announces Jaime Laredos Legacy Concert, May 6 Photo
Vermont Symphony Orchestra Announces Jaime Laredo's Legacy Concert, May 6
Jaime Laredo, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's (VSO) Music Director for the past twenty years, returns to the Flynn in Burlington on May 6 2023, to conduct his farewell concert. Originally scheduled for 2020, this program features longtime friends of the VSO and Laredo, violin soloist Bella Hristova and composer David Ludwig, in an inspiring evening of music selected by Laredo to celebrate his tenure with the VSO.
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Hear Photo
New Perennials Project and Town Hall Theater Present YEMANJA: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil
On Tuesday, April 6 at 7pm, Town Hall Theater will be presenting the award winning film Yemanja: Wisdom from the African Heart of Brazil.
Lost Nation Theater Opens Its 2023 Mainstage Season With PASS OVER, April 13 Photo
Lost Nation Theater Opens Its 2023 Mainstage Season With PASS OVER, April 13
Lost Nation Theater presents PASS OVER by Antoinette Nwandu.

