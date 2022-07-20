Town Hall Theater Presents Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra's Pops Concert at Lincoln Peak Vineyard

Bring your picnics, blankets and chairs and enjoy a Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) Pops Concert. The Saturday, August 6 event at 6pm will feature 40 orchestra members outdoors at idyllic Lincoln Peak Vineyard.

This concert is FREE, but space is limited; online registration at townhalltheater.org is required.

"Last year, our community was overjoyed to hear Champlain Philharmonic's powerhouse musicians play a free pops concert. Thanks to an anonymous donor, Town Hall Theater is thrilled to continue this tradition at Lincoln Peak Vineyard. Pack your picnics, bring your friends, and reserve free tickets before they're gone!" -Lisa Mitchell, Executive Director

CPO is a resident company of Town Hall Theater, and this concert will feature pops and classical favorites. The musicians of the Champlain Philharmonic come from diverse backgrounds, but all share a passionate love of music making. Learn more about the musicians here.

Ticket reservations may be made at www.townhalltheater.org. Rain date is Sunday,

August 7 with doors at 5pm and show at 6pm.