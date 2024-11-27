Town Hall Theater & Jazz Middlebury Present THE HOUSE OF JAZZ SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The second annual House of Jazz Series returns to Town Hall Theater presented with Jazz Middlebury.

“We are honored to partner with THT for this tasty series. As the drummer Art Blakey once said: ‘Jazz washes away the dust of everyday life,” said Gary Sarachan, founder of Jazz Middlebury. Lisa Mitchell added, “It's been a joy curating this year's House of Jazz (and Blues) series with stellar talent from Vermont to Las Vegas. Check out what we have in store for you!”

Brian McCarthy's Holiday Jazz Orchestra with Ray Vega

Friday, December 6 at 7:30

The 18-piece Brian McCarthy Holiday Jazz Orchestra with special guest Ray Vega presents holiday classics in all-new arrangements. Saxophonist, composer, and arranger Brian McCarthy draws inspiration from the history of jazz while maintaining modern awareness. His latest nonet album, Afterlife, was awarded 4 stars by The Times (London), among other critical praise. His work has been praised for “its arresting beauty and conceptual brilliance.” Ray Vega is an acclaimed trumpeter, percussionist, composer, arranger and educator, who is also the host of Vermont Public's Friday Night Jazz radio show.

Big Love with Dwight + Nicole

Friday, February 14th at 8pm

This Valentine's Day, Big Love with Dwight + Nicole will feature the genre-defying Dwight Ritcher and Nicole Nelson whose musical roots connect to blues, R&B, and soul with a little roots rock, alternative, and Americana sprinkled in. Ritcher and Nelson will be joined by Ezra Oklan on drums, and Leon Campos on keys, as well as horns and back-up singers. Dwight + Nicole have been nominated for 10 Boston Music Awards, 10 New England Music Awards, and 11 Daysies awards, winning multiple "Band of the Year,” "Vocalist of the Year," "Best Blues/R&B Band," "Female Vocalist of the Year," "Blues Act of the Year" and "Video of the Year.”

Amanda King Trio: Ella Fitzgerald, The Early Years

Saturday, April 5

Las Vegas's Amanda King Trio will feature the thematic show: Ella Fitzgerald, The Early Years. Before she became the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald was a young girl with a dream and determination who overcame extraordinary odds. Acclaimed chanteuse and music historian Amanda King shares Ella Fitzgerald's origins, inspirations, and music from the 1930s era and her time with the Chick Webb Orchestra in ELLA The Early Years, a swinging show of song and history!

Tickets for The House of Jazz Series are on sale now and can be purchased at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-382-9222. THT's Cady Fund offers ticket subsidies to ensure cost is not a barrier to access. This series would not be possible without the sponsorship and partnership of Jazz Middlebury.

