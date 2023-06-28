Tim Daly and Jayne Atkinson Join STILL at the Dorset Playhouse Next Month

Dorset Theatre Festival has announced full casting for the World Premiere of Still by Lia Romeo, which will begin performances at the Dorset Playhouse on July 21, 2023.

Film, theater, and television star, Jayne Atkinson, best known for her Tony Award–nominated roles in The Rainmaker and Enchanted April, will play the role of Helen in the upcoming production. Atkinson played Karen Hayes on the Golden Globe-winning drama series 24, BAU Section Chief Erin Strauss in the CBS drama Criminal Minds, United States Vice President Teresa Hurst in the CBS drama Madam Secretary, and U.S. Secretary of State Catherine Durant in the Netflix series House of Cards. Atkinson returns to Dorset Theatre Festival after her acclaimed performance in Ann by Holland Taylor in 2018.

Playing Mark in the World Premiere of Still, Tim Daly is an Emmy-nominated actor, director, producer and philanthropist, beloved by Dorset Theatre Festival audiences for his critically acclaimed performances as Mark Rothko in Red by John Logan, Downstairs and in The Scene by Theresa Rebeck. Tim stars in Brian Helgeland’s upcoming film Finestkind which will premiere in September. Most recently he has appeared in Amy Shumer’s Life and Beth on MAX, and alongside Kerry Washington in Onyx’s Unprisoned. Daly is well known as “Henry McCord” in the hit CBS series Madam Secretary, and appeared on critically acclaimed series such as CBS’ remake of The Fugitive, ABC’s Private Practice, NBC’s Wings, and HBO’s The Sopranos, for which he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Still will be directed by four-time Festival director, Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Campbell-Holt’s previous Dorset World Premiere, Downstairs by Theresa Rebeck starring Tim and Tyne Daly, went on to an Off-Broadway production at the Cherry Lane Theatre in NYC produced by Primary Stages in 2017.

“I am so happy to be returning to Dorset Theatre Festival, after spending so many wonderful summers there. I have no doubt audiences will be as moved by Lia's play as I was, and I can’t wait to collaborate with the incredible actors who will bring the play to life,” said Adrienne Campbell-Holt, the director of Still.

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled, but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind world premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken. A story for anyone who's ever wondered: "what if?"

Lia Romeo is a playwriting fellow at Juilliard. Her plays have been developed at the O’Neill, La Jolla Playhouse, the Lark, and elsewhere, and have been produced Off-Broadway as well as regionally.

“We are thrilled to continue the Festival’s tradition of producing new plays. Our audience has become a world premiere audience, and Lia Romeo’s Still is sure to be a hit,” said Will Rucker, executive artistic director.

Three plays developed at Dorset Theatre Festival since 2019 will be produced this year, including two New York City premieres. Dig, written and directed by the Festival’s resident playwright, Theresa Rebeck, which had its World Premiere in Dorset’s 2019 Season, will open Off-Broadway this September produced by Primary Stages. Last summer, Dorset produced a developmental staged reading of Rebeck’s I Need That, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Danny and Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas, which is headed to Broadway produced by the Roundabout Theatre this fall.

“Having such exceptional artists coming to work at the Festival draws exciting attention to new plays and playwrights, as well as to our beautiful home here in Dorset, Vermont. It’s a joy to welcome these artists back to the Playhouse and to energize our community through exceptional storytelling,” said Rucker.

Judy Bowman, CSA, is the casting director for the 46th season. Additional casting for the Main Stage season will be announced at a later date. Ticket packages and single tickets are available now. More information is available on Dorset’s website, Click Here.