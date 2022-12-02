Three Shows Announced For December as Part of Town Hall Theater's WinterTide Music Series

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 02, 2022  
A trio of powerhouse performances in December kick off Town Hall Theater's new WinterTide Music Series, which will flow through March 2022. Celebrate the season, and share the gift of live music, with shows highlighting solstice, gorgeous holiday tunes, and high-energy New Year's Eve jams.

"THT has carefully curated top Vermont musicians and Grammy-nominated luminaries to ring in the season's sounds," Executive Director Lisa Mitchell said. "Sidle up to a speakeasy-style cabaret table with your friends to see Kat Wright and Brett Hughes...bring the family to a New Year's Eve to remember with Soule Monde...and savor the solstice with Low Lily...with more shows to come to brighten the winter months."

LOW LILY, FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 @ 7PM

Award-winning American roots band Low Lily teams up with Grammy-nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner and Steve Roy on double bass! This collaboration celebrates the
Winter Solstice with energetic instrumentals and songs for the season in three and four-part vocal harmonies.

KAT & BRETT'S HOLIDAY SHOW, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 @ 7PM

Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont's most beloved songbirds, join forces once again for their 9th annual VT holiday tour. The show - a true Christmas gift (featuring Tyler Bolles on upright bass) offers songs of holiday heartbreak & holiday cheer - bejeweled with storytelling, originals, and beloved classics alike. Cabaret-style table and regular seating available.

SOULE MONDE NEW YEAR'S EVE, SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 7-10pm

THT is ringing in the New Year with Soule Monde live, on our stage! Soule Monde is avant-funk born of the syncopated minds of power drummer Russ Lawton and organ wizard
Ray Paczkowski - both of Trey Anastasio Band fame. This is the jazz-duo your parents warned you about! The ticket includes a flatbread buffet and complimentary champagne toast. Bring the family, and enjoy a fake ball drop at 9:30pm for the younger attendees.

Tickets available at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, or at the door. Prices vary.




