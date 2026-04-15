The Kruger Brothers Will Return to Vergennes Opera House to Close Out Season

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The Kruger Brothers will return to Addison County for another performance at the historic Vergennes Opera House on Friday, May 1, 7:30pm.

Planning for this concert started soon after the Kruger Brothers' 2024 visit, which sold out very quickly and attracted attendance from throughout the New England region.

“We wanted to have them back when we finished the All Access Project,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “And then the same anonymous local couple approached us with the offer to underwrite the performance once again, and that sealed the deal.”

“As soon as the last concert finished, we were already committed to supporting their return,” said the anonymous donor. “The show sold out last time, rather quickly. Now that the elevator is installed, it is our hope that more people will be able to come and enjoy their music.”

About the Kruger Brothers: Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a very young age. The two brothers were performing regularly by 1973 and their full professional career began in 1979 when CBS Records contracted with the brothers. In 1989 the brothers teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City and together, they established the incomparable sound that the Kruger Brothers are known for today. The trio moved to the United States in 2003 and is based in Wilkesboro, NC. The Kruger Brothers' remarkable discipline, creativity, and their ability to infuse classical music into folk and bluegrass music has resulted in a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music. Joining their ranks full-time in 2025, mandolinist extraordinaire and Wilkesboro native, Jonah Horton, adds an exciting musical dynamic to the group's unparalleled sound.



Accolades abound for these musicians, almost too many to mention, but most recently (2025), the Kruger Brothers were inducted into the Blue Ridge Hall of Fame.

In 2006, Jens performed his symphonic arrangement “Music from the Spring” in Washington, D.C. with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and in recognition of his cultural contributions, the American flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor. In 2011 Jens was inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame in the “Regional Musician” category. Two years later, in the fall of 2013, he was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo & Bluegrass, the Kruger Brothers then performing together with Steve in an epic performance on Late Night with David Letterman. Jens was also the 2021 inductee into the American Banjo Hall of Fame. Yet another milestone was met for the group on August 6, 2024 when the Kruger Brothers “stepped into the Circle” for their official debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage. In their ever-expanding body of work, the Kruger Brothers – Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals), and (new) Jonah Horton (mandolin) – personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition.