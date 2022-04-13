The Grift Celebrates Turning 23 At Town Hall Theater

How does The Grift celebrate 23 years as a band? With G23, a two-night rock extravaganza with some very special guests. Two sets each night. No song played twice. It's a dazzling music and light show you won't want to miss.

Produced by Anders Entertainment Group, The Grift plays Friday, May 13th and

Saturday, May 14th at 7PM.

Adding to the festivities, THT will feature savory and sweet food trucks, starting at 5pm on both evenings. The Screamin' Eagle, The Rollin' Rooster, and Evolution Kitchen's Dairy Fairy ice cream will join the fun. The event also features the band's favorite beer, Lawson's Finest Liquids, as well as a selection of wine, hard cider and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $39/all ages. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Giving Fridge on May 13 and the Middlebury Community Music Center on May 14.

Come party with the Grift like it's 1999! Tickets and information available via The Grift's website here: bit.ly/GriftTHT.