The Flynn and Vermont Humanities Present Jason Reynolds Next Month

The Flynn, in association with Vermont Humanities, will present Jason Reynolds on the Flynn Main Stage on October 4 at 10:30 am. This show is part of the Flynn's Student Matinee Series, a collection of shows designed to connect students, teachers, and schools with the performing arts. In this special hybrid event for Vermont students, Jason Reynolds meets with a panel of Vermont ninth-graders to discuss his books and his efforts as an author and activist to inspire social change. Reynolds' book, titled Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, was developed with National Book Award-winning author Ibram X. Kendi and is designed to be an accessible exploration of race and racism in America and to inspire hope for an antiracist future. This show will be presented in front of a live audience of local students in grades seven through nine and livestreamed. Anyone interested in watching this event is welcome to register to view the livestream.

To get access to the livestream, register at flynnvt.org. The link to watch will be sent directly to all registrants before the show.

"The Flynn is excited to welcome Jason Reynolds to the theater to talk about his work and forge meaningful connections with local students," said Jay Wahl, executive director of the Flynn. "The powerful and personal messages that he conveys so beautifully in his books are sure to resonate with audiences of all ages. His incredible presence, humor, insights, and unique ability to empower and inspire will stay with these students long after they have left the theater. We are grateful to work closely with Vermont Humanities, Middlebury College, the Vermont School Library Association, and the Vermont Department of Libraries to make this unique and timely conversation possible for students. I encourage everyone to participate in the livestream and experience this one-of-a-kind event."

Vermont Humanities Executive Director Christopher Kaufman Ilstrup added, "We are thrilled to once again partner with the Flynn to bring a national anti-racist leader to Vermont. Our last co-production, with the late Congressman John Lewis and his collaborator Andrew Aydin, still resonates with Vermont students and adults today and we have no doubt Jason Reynolds will prove similarly inspiring as he represents a new generation of activist leaders." Kaufman Ilstrup added, "Vermont Humanities' ability to present nationally renowned writers and thinkers like Jason Reynolds is dependent on partnerships with community organizations like the Flynn and we are delighted to once again hit the Main Stage in Burlington." Vermont Humanities is distributing over 1,000 copies of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You to students and schools across Vermont as part of this special event.

Jason Reynolds is a #1 New York Times bestselling author. His award-winning books include Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks, All American Boys (written with Brendan Kiely), Long Way Down, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You (written with Ibram X. Kendi), Stuntboy, in the Meantime (illustrated by Raúl the Third), and Ain't Burned All the Bright (with artwork by Jason Griffin). The recipient of a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, an NAACP Image Award, and multiple Coretta Scott King honors, Reynolds is also the 2020-2022 National Ambassador for Young People's Literature. He has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Late Night with Seth Meyers, CBS Sunday Morning, and Good Morning America. He is on faculty at Lesley University and lives in Washington, DC.

