The Flynn Announces WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Set For April 2023

The event is on April 20 at 7:30 pm.

Nov. 02, 2022  

The Flynn has announced the return of the hit improv comedy show Whose Live Anyway? on the Main Stage on April 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for Whose Live Anyway? are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, November 4. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are proud to present their new improv tour: Whose Live Anyway? This uproarious show is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions. You might even be asked to join the cast onstage. Whose Live Anyway? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show, as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcome, but please note that some PG-13 language will be used during the performance.

Check out the Flynn's comedic highlights for the 2022-2023 season, including the bold Broadway smash The Book of Mormon, as well as popular stand-up acts Nikki Glaser, Brian Regan, and Heather McMahan. Tickets for Whose Live Anyway? are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on November 4. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.




