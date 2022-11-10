The Flynn Announces Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

The Flynn has added two incredible shows to the season lineup this spring. On April 22 at 3 pm, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians working today, comes to the Flynn. And on May 2 at 7:30 pm, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country, brings their vast repertoire to the Main Stage.

Tickets for Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, November 11. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been an institution since 1958. The company celebrates the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance heritage. In 2008, a U.S. Congressional resolution designated the company as "a vital American cultural ambassador to the world." When Mr. Ailey began creating dances, he drew inspiration from his upbringing as well as the blues, spirituals, and gospel, resulting in the creation of his most popular and critically-acclaimed work: Revelations. Today, the company continues Mr. Ailey's mission by presenting important works of the past and commissioning new ones. In all, more than 235 works by over 90 choreographers have been part of the Ailey company's repertory, stewarded by Robert Battle since 2011. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at the Flynn is sponsored by CSE, Inc. and the UVM Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is comprised of 15 of the finest soloists and ensemble players in jazz today. This group has been the resident orchestra of Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charles Mingus, as well as current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members. Throughout the last decade, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has performed with many of the world's leading symphony orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and many others. Marsalis' major works for symphony and jazz orchestra are the centerpiece of this group's expansive and versatile showcases.

More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.