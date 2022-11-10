Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Flynn Announces Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Nov. 10, 2022  

The Flynn has added two incredible shows to the season lineup this spring. On April 22 at 3 pm, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, featuring some of the greatest jazz musicians working today, comes to the Flynn. And on May 2 at 7:30 pm, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the most celebrated dance companies in the country, brings their vast repertoire to the Main Stage.

Tickets for Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, November 11. Find out more and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has been an institution since 1958. The company celebrates the uniqueness of the African-American cultural experience and the preservation and enrichment of American modern dance heritage. In 2008, a U.S. Congressional resolution designated the company as "a vital American cultural ambassador to the world." When Mr. Ailey began creating dances, he drew inspiration from his upbringing as well as the blues, spirituals, and gospel, resulting in the creation of his most popular and critically-acclaimed work: Revelations. Today, the company continues Mr. Ailey's mission by presenting important works of the past and commissioning new ones. In all, more than 235 works by over 90 choreographers have been part of the Ailey company's repertory, stewarded by Robert Battle since 2011. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater performance at the Flynn is sponsored by CSE, Inc. and the UVM Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis is comprised of 15 of the finest soloists and ensemble players in jazz today. This group has been the resident orchestra of Jazz at Lincoln Center since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charles Mingus, as well as current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members. Throughout the last decade, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra has performed with many of the world's leading symphony orchestras, including the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Berlin Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and many others. Marsalis' major works for symphony and jazz orchestra are the centerpiece of this group's expansive and versatile showcases.

Tickets for Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on November 11. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.The Flynn Announces Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis




THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023 Photo
THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023
Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.
Lost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermonts Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The S Photo
Lost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermont's Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The Stage
Vermont's own inimitable folktale storyteller, Tim Jennings performs – Live and In-Person -  50 Years of StoryTelling - a never-been-seen-before program of musings, music, and tales –just  two nights only – November 18 & 19th at Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned, and air-purified home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community Playhouse Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community Playhouse
Omaha's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will open Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Vermont Actors Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning T Photo
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of 'The End of the World As We Knew It' by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6.

More Hot Stories For You


THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023
November 9, 2022

Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960’s was and continues to be.
Lost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermont's Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The StageLost Nation Theater Welcomes The Return Of Vermont's Folk Storyteller Tim Jennings To The Stage
November 7, 2022

Vermont's own inimitable folktale storyteller, Tim Jennings performs – Live and In-Person -  50 Years of StoryTelling - a never-been-seen-before program of musings, music, and tales –just  two nights only – November 18 & 19th at Lost Nation Theater's wheelchair accessible, air-conditioned, and air-purified home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center!
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community PlayhouseA CHRISTMAS CAROL Opens In Two Weeks At Omaha Community Playhouse
November 4, 2022

Omaha's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, will open Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Nov. 18 through Dec. 23. Performances will be held Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and two performances Sundays at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
NRBQ Plays the Vergennes Opera House Next WeekNRBQ Plays the Vergennes Opera House Next Week
November 3, 2022

On Wednesday, November 16, NRBQ (New Rhythm and Blues Quartet) with horns (Whole Wheat Horns) will rock the old bones of the historic Vergennes Opera House and turn the stage into a fantastic musical playground.
JAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary GuestsJAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary Guests
November 2, 2022

JAG Productions has announced the 5th annual JAG JUKE JOINT, the fundraiser gala that brings the Upper Valley JAG community in close every fall. 