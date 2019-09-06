TINTYPES: A Musical Celebration Of America Comes To The Grange Theatre

Nominated for multiple Tony Awards, Tintypes is a collection of musical snapshots of America's last Age of Innocence prior to World War I. A wonderful blend of songs, patriotic, romantic, ragtime and popular, brings to life the Great American Songbook. Written by Gary Pearle, Mary Kyte, and Mel Marvin, Tintypes features classics such as "The Yankee Doodle Boy," "Stars and Stripes Forever," "Meet Me in St. Louis," "America the Beautiful," and "You're a Grand Old Flag."

Tintypes takes us through a time in our nation's development when the transcontinental railroad and Carnegie Hall were built, electricity and the telephone were introduced into homes, cowboy Theodore Roosevelt became President of the United States and automobiles joined horse-drawn carriages on city streets. The cast of five portray a variety of characters including hopeful strivers and dream-filled achievers among the common folk and politician William Jennings Bryan, radical Emma Goldman, inventors Thomas Edison and Henry Ford, and Ziegfeld star Anna Held among the famous.

This ArtisTree Music Theatre Festival production includes AEA cast members Josh Bardier, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Cree Carrico, Renée Jackson, and Scott Moreau. Set design by David Rigler, with costume design by Amanda Lee and sound design by Rider Q. Stanton.

The rousing score features songs by George M. Cohan, John Philip Sousa, Scott Joplin and Victor Herbert, among others. Tintypes features a live, 6-piece ragtime orchestra; including Katie Chambers (cello), Scott Cho (trombone), Rick Hambright (reeds), Ian Liedke (piano), and Eric Weinstein (percussion).

ArtisTree Music Theatre Festival offers a season of live, professional musical theatre productions that run from August to October each year. Our Festival is modeled after the "summer stock" tradition of staging shows: we use a resident company of actors and artists to create a series of musicals, with an all-new production presented every few weeks across our three-month season.

2019 marks the third annual Music Theatre Festival in South Pomfret, VT. Visit www.artistreevt.org or call our box office at 802-457-8723 for tickets and more information.





