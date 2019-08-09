THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to LNT

Lost Nation Theater is thrilled to continue its 31st Season as Montpelier's Resident professional theater with the musical THE WIZARD OF OZ - performed by the 20 aspiring pros (age 10-17) who successfully auditioned for LNT's most advanced training intensive. Based on the book by L. Frank Baum and brilliantly adapted by Frank Gabrielson, this Young Performer's Edition features the music and lyrics of the MGM motion picture score by Harold Arlen & E. Y. Harburg.

With all your favorite characters and songs, LNT's The Wizard of Oz will take place on Friday through Sunday the weekend August 16-18th for a total of five performances at City Hall Arts Center, Montpelier.

"If I ever go looking for my heart's desire again, I won't look any further than my own back yard. Because if it isn't there, I never really lost it to begin with... There's no place like home."

The musical is the culmination project of LNT's most advanced training program - a two-week musical theater and technical design intensive. Supported and lead by professional directors, designers and technicians, our Theater FOR Kids BY Kids productions are fully produced. The teaching artist/designer to student ratio averages 1 for every 3-4 students - and all the resources of Lost Nation Theater and its staff support the students and the show.

Our youth performances are one of a kind and an outstanding opportunity for the participants to learn about every aspect of theater, its protocols and etiquette, and to experience the challenges of an intense professional rehearsal process.

Recent Theater FOR Kids BY Kids shows include: Mary Poppins, Seussical, Narnia, Peter Pan Jr., Velveteen Rabbit, Willy Wonka Jr, Annie Jr, and Ferdinand The Bull!

There will be five performances of The Wizard of Oz. There will be a performance at 7pm on Friday August 16; 2pm & 7pm on Saturday August 17; and 11am and 3pm Sunday August 18.

What does home mean to you? And if it you found yourself in a strange, far away place, how far would you go to return home? Would you have the brains, the heart, and the courage to make your way back?

LNT audience favorites, Taryn Noelle and Kathleen Keenan (just seen onstage in CABARET), are at the helm as directors-choreographer to bring this story to life. Tim Guiles (Sweeney Todd, Seussical) returns as musical director. Clay Coyle (Richard III, Mockingbird, 39 Steps) designs the imaginative set. Charlotte Seelig (Becoming Dr Ruth) designs the lighting and Cora Fauser & Charis Churchill (Lyddie, Cabaret) team up for the costume design. Nick Veldey is the stage manager. Ann Harvey leads the props team. Historian & Playwright Danielle Wirsansky leads the students in dramaturgy for the show.

"I feel truly blessed to be working in such a literal playground designed and built by the wizard himself, Clay Coyle, which is the catalyst for how we all are working together to make this of The Wizard of Oz our own. I love bringing out some of the history that the original author L. Frank Baum, put forth and discovering new ways to tie the worlds of Kansas and Oz closer together." Says director- choreographer Taryn Noelle.

This fantastic tale of witches, munchkins, and ruby red slippers will keep audiences of all ages delighted as we traverse new lands and meet characters galore. Fans of the classic or young'uns new to the story will be spellbound by the story's magical hijinks and LNT's inventive interpretation. The song, the dance, and finding the courage to believe in yourself makes this show special.

Lost Nation Theater: winner "Best in New England"- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Capitol Copy, City of Montpelier, Eternity, National Life Group, The Point-FM, The Times Argus, Great Eastern Radio, and The World, with media support from Seven Days. LNT's Education Programs Underwriter is the Mary Shriver Fund of the Alan Weiss Estate.

See it. Show Duration: Fri-Sun Aug 16-18. Curtain is 7pm Fri; 2pm & 7pm Sat; 11am & 3pm Sun.

Show Pricing: $5 - $15. Youth (11 and under including toddlers) always $5. For 12 & over $10 in advance; $15 day of/door

Lost Nation Theater is wheelchair accessible, offers an assisted listening system, and large print programs.



Call! Go Online! Or get tickets at the City Clerk's Office on the first floor of Montpelier City Hall. You can also take a chance at the door (starting 1 hour before curtain). For tickets & information: call 802-229-0492 or visit lostnationtheater.org.





