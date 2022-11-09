THE SIXTIES SHOW to be Presented by Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts in April 2023

Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts will present: The Sixties Show, Friday, April 21st, 2023 at 8PM (doors at 7PM). Don't miss the high energy trip back in time that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music and events of the 1960's was and continues to be. The Sixties Show (from NYC) is The Greatest 1960's Musical Re-Creation Show on Earth. The band features former band members of The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV's Saturday Night Live band. Tickets range from $35 to $55. Member pre-sale starts Thursday, November 10th at 11AM (EST), tickets are on sale to the public, Friday, November 11th at 11AM. Get tickets at Sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

The members of The Sixties Show were hand-picked to perform and record with Sir Paul McCartney, The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson, The Bee Gees, Mick Jagger, Bruce Springsteen and other legends and individually have performed at the most renown venues in the world such a Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl, Wembley Stadium, The Grand Rex in Paris, The Budokan in Tokyo and others. To learn more about The Sixties Show band, go to sprucepeakarts.org!

Be Sure to Join for this Fascinating Discussion! We're thrilled to announce, Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray will be joining this Saturday, November 12th at 7PM at Spruce Peak Arts to facilitate the conversation, The Business of Freedom: How Markets Can Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism, a live discussion between General Joseph Votel, USA (Ret.) and Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House, on the economic consequences of global democratic decline and how the business community can push back against authoritarianism, support human rights, and help build a more secure and prosperous world. This live discussion will also be available via livestream, tickets range from $25-$10 and are available at sprucepeakarts.org.