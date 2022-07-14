THE HIGH KINGS, ALICE IN WONDERLAND, and More Coming Up At Spruce Peak Arts

August brings more exciting events to Spruce Peak Arts!

July closes out with The High Kings, Sunday, July 24 at 8:00PM, as well as the remaining 7th Annual Stowe Jewish Film Festival events, The Missing Tale, July 27, 7:00PM at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, and the festival's closing event, Mamboniks Ahora! Sunday, July 31, 7:00PM at JCOGS, Stowe.

August kicks off with the sold out summer camp - Alice in Wonderland, August 1- 5. Campers will act together to share the whimsical story of a young girl Alice as she explores a fantastical land down the rabbit hole. After a week of creative collaboration, campers will perform for family and friends, closing out summer camps for the season.

The Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey and Fiddlehead Brewing Company, Co-Presented by Nantucket Crisps, Spruce Peak Arts, and The Point continues, continues on the village green Thursday, August 4, Ruston Kelly with special guest Kat Wright. Please note, this event is rain or shine on the Village Green. Be sure to join us Thursday, August 18 for Jamestown Revival with special guest Stephen Kellogg. The village green opens at 5pm, music starts at 6pm, with the main show takes the stage at 7pm. Full lineup and tickets at sprucepeakarts.org.

Join in Saturday, August 20 at 8PM for Stowe Tango Music Festival 2022's Night of Tango! Led by a Grammy-winning Argentine bandoneon virtuoso Hector Del Curto, the concert features the tango legends directly from Buenos Aires, acclaimed tango dancers and the unique 25-piece orchestra made up of world-renowned tango musicians and talented students around the globe. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes as an after-concert Milonga (tango dance party) on stage is included!! Don't miss the year's most electrifying performance! The Stowe Tango Music Festival is sponsored by The Argentine Tango Society.

For more information, or to buy tickets for any event, visit sprucepeakarts.org or call 802.760.4634.

The Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to inspire, educate, and entertain. The 420-seat multi-use theatre, which opened in December 2010, offers world-renowned entertainment as well as emerging artists and performers from around the region, state, nation and world.