THE FANTASTICKS Comes to Weston Playhouse This Summer!

Apr. 17, 2019  
THE FANTASTICKS is playing at Weston Playhouse in Vermont from June 20 to July 13, 2019.

Experience the moonlight and magic of the world's longest-running musical. The longest-running musical in history, The Fantasticks invites the audience to use their imagination to create a world of moonlight, magic, and memory. This charming and funny fable tells the story of a boy, a girl, their two fathers, and the wall that keeps them apart. Reality collides with romance as the young couple falls in love, grows apart, and finds their way back to each other after the September rains.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.westonplayhouse.org/shows-and-events/calendar/event/the-fantasticks



