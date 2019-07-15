Spruce Peaks Arts Brings Unique Opera Experiences to Stowe

Spruce Peaks Arts Teams Up With the Opera Company of Middlebury and the Metropolitan Opera for an Extraordinary Season of Opera Performances in Stowe!

Opera Company of Middlebury, Tosca LIVE on Saturday, October 19, 3pm. Opera Company of Middlebury, recognized as one of the most important small opera companies in the nation, brings its extraordinary live production of Puccini Tosca! Using a combination of top-flight talent, thrilling theatricality and intimacy, OCM mounts full productions with orchestra which explains the company's motto, "Grand Opera in an Intimate Setting". Tosca is no exception.

Tosca is a political thriller, set in Rome in June 1800, during the Napoleonic wars and a time of great political unrest. The action takes place over less than 24 hours, making it an intense experience!

At the center of the drama are three vibrant, larger-than-life characters - Rome's diva Floria Tosca, her lover Mario Cavaradossi, a painter and activist, and the corrupt Chief of Police, Baron Scarpia. Scarpia has long lusted after Tosca, and when he suspects Cavaradossi of assisting an escaped political prisoner, seizes the opportunity to manipulate Tosca into revealing the prisoner's hiding place and Cavaradossi's involvement, and have her for himself.

When Cavaradossi is captured, Scarpia offers Tosca a horrific bargain - she must give herself to Scarpia, or her lover is killed... what will she choose, and who will survive? Come and find out!

The MET: Live in HD 2019-20 Winter Season. Spruce Peaks Arts has partnered with the Met to bring Metropolitan Opera's Emmy and Peabody Award-winning live in HD series to the screen for another season. All films take place on Thursdays. With close detail paid to every element of these iconic shows in filming and editing, viewers will feel that they are sitting in the hottest seat in the house. Don't miss the chance to experience incomparable performances, as well as special behind-the-scenes features exclusive to the live in HD series, all from the comfort of the world-class theatre at Spruce Peak Arts.

As part of the ArtSmart program, Spruce Peak Arts will feature a unique pre-show dialog with opera connoisseur Erik Kronke, whose intimate knowledge is gained from his experiences as a performer and opera educator.

A new $99 subscription is offered for the entire season of Live in HD. Passionate opera lovers and those just wanting to learn more can use this affordable option to experience a full season of encore presentations.

Tickets for the Met Live In HD events are on pre-sale to the Met members on July 11, Spruce Peak Arts Members on July 15 and on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 17 at noon!

Tickets to the Opera Company of Middlebury are on sale to Spruce Peak Arts Members with 10%-20% discounts on July 15 and on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 17 at noon.

Memberships start at just $75, become a Member today! To purchase tickets visit SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.





