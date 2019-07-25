Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center Announces August Line Up

The Summer keeps getting better with incredible music, film, dance and more coming next month! Spruce Peak Arts will showcase a variety of events from a comical journey through Montreal's Jewish food culture to outdoor musical performances with alternative rock, folk, and blues to an unforgettable night of Tango. Reserve your spots NOW!

Come enjoy the fourth and final film of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival, Chewdaism: A Taste of Jewish Montreal on Wednesday, August 7, 7pm. Comedy duo Eli Batalion and Jamie Elman are in Montreal to delve into a hundred years of the city's rich Jewish history...and to stuff themselves witha??and kvell overa??its even richer Jewish food. Don't miss this one!

Ready to enjoy the outdoors, relax, meet some family-friendly music-lovers and discover your next favourite artists? Welcome! The Spruce Peak Folk Festival presented by WhistlePig Rye Whiskey is on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 gates open at 3pm! This wonderland of traditional and cutting-edge Americana, bluegrass, and folk music will be held on the Village Green at Spruce Peak in Stowe, VT. Lineup features Francesca Blanchard, Lowell Thompson, Mipso, Parsonsfield, Milk Carton Kids, and Shawn Colvin. Bring your picnic blanket. Kids are free!

Indulge your senses with the elegance, passion, and sensuality of the music and dance of the Argentine Tango at the Stowe Tango Music Festival Concert on Saturday, August 17, with performances at 4pm and 8pm. End the evening with a Milonga dance party!

Our Summer lineup of event theatre in HD films continues from the London Stage with National Theatre Live HD Film: All About Eve on Thursday August 22, 3pm. All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl. This new production from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove, asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old. Gillian Anderson (X-Files, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) lead in All About Eve.

All tickets are on sale now! To purchase tickets visit SprucePeakArts.org or by calling 802-760-4634.





